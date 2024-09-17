United Auto Workers announces support for Sherrod Brown in Ohio US Senate race
Sarah Matthews slammed far-right conspiracy theorist Loomer as the "ultimate sycophant" who is "clearly angling" for one thing.
The billionaire X owner posted, deleted and then tried to spin what was slammed as a "dangerous" hot take on the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump.
As a listener, you could tell host Kara Swisher got excited when Hillary Clinton brought up Elon Musk’s unhinged attack on Taylor Swift during the latest episode of her podcast On. “Please comment on that,” Swisher implored Clinton after she mentioned that Donald Trump “had his alter ego Elon Musk say something really rotten and creepy about” Swift following her big endorsement of Kamala Harris. “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk tweeted on d
Donald Trump was slammed as a "deeply unwell traitor" by his niece.
The Trump campaign is blaming Kamala Harris and her Democratic supporters for the second assassination attempt on the former president.They claim that concerted attempts to demonize Donald Trump as a threat to democracy are putting his life at risk.Hours after Sunday’s failed shooting plot at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club, his senior campaign manager Chris LaCivita posted a video of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) calling Trump “extraordinarily dangerous” and a “threat to democracy.”Read more at
While former President Trump played at his Florida golf course, a gunman opened fire
The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo
The former president claimed he hadn't a clue "what happened" in the Ohio community.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.
"I wasn't previously motivated to vote before this election, honestly, but the hate, divisiveness, and negativity from the Trump campaign is ridiculous."
An apparent assassin got within 500 yards of former President Donald Trump as he golfed in West Palm Beach on Sunday, according to Florida authorities and the FBI.Hidden in bushes near the property line of the Trump International Golf Club, a suspect with an AK-47-style rifle and scope was spotted by a Secret Service agent moving one hole ahead of the former president, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.The sheriff explained at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the agent “engaged”
Vice President Harris’s campaign mocked former President Trump in a release Sunday after he expressed his dislike for pop superstar Taylor Swift on Truth Social. “We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad,” Harris’s campaign said Sunday in a release from spokesperson Sarafina Chitika on the social…
MPs are back in the House of Commons for the first sitting since the New Democrats ended an agreement with the Liberals that kept the minority Liberal government from losing a confidence vote. With the prospect of a snap election looming large, MPs clashed in the first question period of the fall session. (Sept. 16, 2024)
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump. They've been dating for six years.
In a recent TV spot, the logo of a controversial think tank is mysteriously missing from Tim Sheehy’s shirt.
Multiple Russian military aircraft were spotted last year with tires placed on top of them, but the reason behind this tactic wasn't completely clear.
In the same breath, Trump condemned Democrats' rhetoric and used that same rhetoric against Democrats, describing them as an existential threat to the U.S.
Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the economy, gun control, and reaching undecided voters
Steep inflation has haunted Americans as our number one bogeyman over the last two and a half years.
On an August afternoon last year in Washington, Kamala Harris appeared at a retail village to promote the Biden administration’s economic record.