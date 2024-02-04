United by Music event raises over $3,000 for United Way HPE

Last week, Bancroft This Week told you about the United by Music event on Jan. 19 at the Bancroft Village Playhouse. Featuring the talents of headliner Abe Drennan, Janet Whiteway, Appalachian Celtic and the Shawashkong Ikwe Singers, it was organized by journalist/educator/volunteer and United Way HPE campaign cabinet member Stephen Petrick in support of United Way HPE. Jennifer Smith, director of community relations with United Way HPE told The Bancroft Times that the event raised $3,051.33 to go toward their 2023 annual fundraising campaign goal of $2.2 million.

Smith told The Bancroft Times on Jan. 24 that United Way was happy to report that the United by Music event at the Bancroft Village Playhouse on Jan. 19 raised $3,051.33 toward the United Way HPE’s 2023 annual fundraising campaign goal of $2.2 million. The campaign ends on Jan. 31.

Organized by Petrick, this night of music featured the talents of Drennan, Whiteway, Appalachian Celtic, and the Shawaskong Ikwe Singers. Smith wanted to thank Petrick on behalf of the United Way HPE team and also Tim Porter, artistic director of the Bancroft Village Playhouse and his team for all their efforts that night. “United by Music would not have been possible without the support of those who purchased a ticket and took part in the pre-concert activities as well as the numerous local agencies and artists who dedicated their time to ensure this event was a tremendous success,” she says.

United Way HPE funds 42 agencies and 65 programs and collaborates with local organizations, businesses, the health sector, and individuals to increase the community’s ability to respond to human service needs. They support one in three people in our community. To find our more, visit www.unitedwayhpe.ca.

United Way HPE currently funds the following local programs as part of the 2023/2024 campaign year; Community Care North Hastings/CARE North Hastings (Meals on Wheels rural delivery, Community Impact Fund), North Hastings Children’s Services (Our Shared Commitment, Healthy Food and Wellness Program, YOURSPACE), North Hastings Community Cupboard, Sexual Assault Centre for Quinte District, Youth Diversion Program (KAIROS addiction services). They are currently in the process of finalizing decisions as part of the 2024/2025 allocations process. The 2023 annual fundraising campaign ends on Jan. 31. Contributions can be made online at www.unitedwayhpe.ca/donate, by phone at 613-962-9531 or by e-transfer at finance@unitedwayhpe.ca.

Brandi Hodge, executive director of United Way HPE, wanted to thank on behalf of the entire community, everyone who bought a ticket and everyone behind the scenes who worked tirelessly to help bring everything together. “United Way HPE was honoured to be included in this first of its kind event and are incredibly grateful to the Bancroft community for welcoming this unique event with open arms!”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times