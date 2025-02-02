United Plane Appears to Catch Fire Before Takeoff in Texas, Passengers Evacuated onto Tarmac in Latest Scary Incident

A video captured by a passenger seemingly shows the aircraft on fire, but the Houston Fire Department confirmed that it did not put out a fire during the incident

A United Airlines flight was taking off from Houston, Texas, when staff members were forced to evacuate the plane — and a video captured by a passenger shows that a fire may have broken out.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, the Federal Aviation Administration said that United Airlines Flight 1382 was preparing to take off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston at around 8:35 a.m. local time on Sunday, Feb. 2, and was headed to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

According to the FAA, the aircraft — an Airbus A319 — reported having an engine issue. United Airlines told PEOPLE in a statement that one engine had a problem and the crew halted the takeoff while still on the runway.

Video footage captured by a passenger and shared by local Texas affiliate station FOX 26 shows an alleged fire on the side of the plane. A flight attendant can be heard telling passengers to stay in their seats, before another person quickly replies: "No, it's on fire!"

Getty An image of George Bush International Airport, taken on July 27, 2023.

United added in its statement that the crew and passengers "safely" deplaned on the runway using both stairs and an emergency exit slide, and everyone — including 104 passengers and five crew members — were taken back to the terminal via bus.

"There are no reported injuries at this time. We lined up a different aircraft to take customers to their destination at 2:00 p.m. CT," United said.

The Houston Fire Department (HFD) wrote in a post on X that while they are "aware of the video" of the plane catching fire, "when our units arrived, there was no fire to put out."

"HFD did not put out a fire on this incident," the department clarified.

The incident in Texas comes amid a time of heightened concern over aviation safety, following the Jan. 29 Washington, D.C., plane crash that sent two aircrafts plummeting into the Potomac River, with all 67 passengers now presumed dead.

The crash occurred after a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Airlines flight 5342 just before 9 p.m. local time as the plane was preparing to land at Reagan National Airport.

Soon after Wednesday's crash, another small plane crash occurred in a residential area of Northeast Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 31. A Learjet 55 took off from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6:06 p.m. local time and reached an altitude of 1,600 feet 30 seconds later, before it disappeared from radar, according to the Associated Press.

The flight, per the FAA, was carrying six passengers and was headed to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. ABC News reported that it crashed near a residential area and shopping mall. Officials told the outlet that at least three nearby homes were set ablaze. Authorities have reported that the death toll is at seven people.

