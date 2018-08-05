United States beats Netherlands 11-0 at softball worlds

NARASHINO, Japan (AP) — Monica Abbott threw a no-hitter over four innings and struck out 10 batters as the United States overpowered the Netherlands 11-0 on Sunday in Group A at the women's softball world championship, a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Abbott issued only one walk while earning her second win of the tournament.

Janette Reed hit an RBI single in the third, then added a two-run homer in the fourth when the defending champions scored eight runs before the game was called on the mercy rule.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded an Olympic berth. If Japan wins, the second-place finisher will be granted the Olympic spot as Japan has an automatic berth as host.

Softball and baseball were dropped after the 2008 Beijing Olympics but have been added to the program for 2020.

The Americans also beat New Zealand 7-0 on Sunday and are now 4-0 along with Puerto Rico, which beat Taiwan 12-11.

In Group B, Australia edged Canada 2-0 and host Japan beat England 6-0 to improve to 4-0.