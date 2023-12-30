United States has Ukraine's back in the face of Russian aggression asserts Pentagon

Lloyd Austin

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the recent Russian mass missile attack on Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Pete Raider said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Dec. 29.

In addition to addressing the current situation on the frontlines, Austin confirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. He emphasized the backing coming from a coalition of nearly 50 NATO members and partners.

Both officials agreed to stay in touch for ongoing communication.

Russia unleashed a massive attack on Ukraine with kamikaze drones on the evening of Dec. 28 and with missiles on the night of Dec. 29. Kharkiv bore the brunt of numerous strikes. A kamikaze drone strike in Lviv led to a fire at a critical infrastructure site. Explosions rocked several cities.

Russians also struck a residential building in Lviv, killing one person and injuring 15. Additional casualties were reported in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya, and Kharkiv.

Ukraine’s top general, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that the air defense forces successfully shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 drones.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine