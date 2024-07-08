United Way Halton & Hamilton reports record-breaking year of community impact

United Way Halton & Hamilton has released its highly anticipated 2023-2024 Impact Report, marking a significant milestone in community support and highlighting the transformative effects of collective action.

Under the theme "United in ACTION," the report underscores United Way's steadfast commitment to making meaningful differences through dedicated efforts.

The past year has been historic for the organization, culminating in raising $12.5 million—the highest amount ever raised for critical community programs and initiatives. This achievement reflects a community-wide dedication to assisting residents in need.

The 2023-2024 Impact Report showcases the substantial outcomes achieved, including:

Support provided to over 220,568 individuals and families

Delivery of 117 programs through 61 agency partners

The assistance extended to 92,198 children and youth, 48,747 seniors, and 45,598 women

Distribution of $969,128 in-kind donations from the Community Donation Warehouse

Mobilization of more than 1,763 volunteers to drive community impact

Brad Park, President and CEO of United Way Halton & Hamilton, expressed gratitude for the community's support, stating, "I would like to thank our community for a historic year, standing with us to bring people and resources together to foster strong, healthy, and safe communities for all. United in ACTION, we are paving the way for a brighter future."

United Way Halton & Hamilton remains committed to addressing critical local issues such as housing insecurity and food accessibility. Looking forward, Park affirmed, "We are dedicated to reducing waitlists at our agencies, simplifying the challenges faced by our neighbors, and working towards decreasing the demand for social services. Together, we can drive actionable change that supports our community during these crucial times of need."

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter