United Way Halton & Hamilton Surpasses $9.5M Milestone in 2023-2024 Fundraising Campaign

United Way Halton & Hamilton is thrilled to report significant progress toward achieving its fundraising target for the 2023-2024 campaign.

The community-driven initiative has raised a confirmed total of $9.5 million, marking a substantial stride toward the ambitious campaign goal of $12.5 million. However, reaching this target hinges on the continued support of the entire community.

Brad Park, President and CEO of United Way Halton & Hamilton expressed gratitude for the community's generosity throughout the campaign, which commenced in September. Park remarked, "From the beginning of the campaign in September, it has been inspiring to witness the tremendous generosity of our community. I wish to thank each of you who have already supported. By setting a challenging goal, we aimed to motivate everyone to come together and make a lasting impact. While we are well on our way, we must continue to work together and push towards the finish line."

While acknowledging the progress, Park emphasized the need for sustained collaboration to meet the campaign's ultimate objective. The community is urged to participate actively, recognizing the collective impact of their contributions in creating positive change.

It's still possible for community members to play a pivotal role in supporting this year's Local Love Community Match. Donations during this period gain added significance, as every $4 donated by an individual triggers an additional $1 contribution from generous community members and organizations, amplifying the overall impact of their giving.

The campaign, dedicated to improving the lives of the region's most vulnerable individuals and families, will continue until March 31, 2024. United Way Halton & Hamilton invites everyone to join the collective effort, emphasizing that even small contributions can contribute to a significant positive change in the community.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter