United Way Oxford names 2023 Wes Magill Award recipients

The award was established by the United Way Oxford Board and launched in 1980 and was created to recognize Wes Magill’s invaluable contribution to United Way Oxford. It is designed to honour individuals, labour groups, or companies in the community who have gone the ‘extra mile’ and given their time and talents for the betterment of the United Way. Each year the United Way Oxford Board chooses a nominee and recommends them to the Magill Family Members for their final approval.

The Awards were presented by Joan Vollmershausen, Wes Magill’s daughter, and Rob McKinlay, United Way Oxford Board President, at a Woodstock Rotary luncheon.

This year, the Board opted to celebrate an important milestone achievement and selected a group of individuals and organizations that all came together to help us achieve it. “Over the last year, in the space of 11 months, the United Way Board went from an initial discussion on the idea of investing in a house in Tillsonburg to help meet an identified need for housing supports, to purchasing, fully renovating, and opening a transitional living house,” said Executive Director Kelly Gilson.

United Way also made the commitment to provide stabilized funding to the Oxford County Community Health Centre, whose staff provides vital wrap-around and life-skill development supports to the residents of this transitional housing program. “Beyond the willingness of the Board to embrace this alternate form of community investment, this project would never have been possible without so many others who dedicated their time, talent, connections and funds to help make this innovative project a reality; especially impressive is that together they worked to ensure that our doors opened to residents 6 weeks from the date of purchase,” added Gilson.

“While there are many who lent a helping hand, there are a few who were instrumental in bringing this to fruition. We think of them as the ‘Friends’ of the Tillsonburg Light House and are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their efforts and commitment.”

Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wilmot-Tavistock Gazette