United Way planning 10 new Toronto community service hubs in 10 years

CBC
·3 min read
Space available on storefronts is shown on Queen Street in Toronto on Thursday, April 16, 2020. A new United Way study found that 70% of essential community service spaces in Peel, Toronto and York regions are leased, meaning they're vulnerable to the precarious real estate market. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Space available on storefronts is shown on Queen Street in Toronto on Thursday, April 16, 2020. A new United Way study found that 70% of essential community service spaces in Peel, Toronto and York regions are leased, meaning they're vulnerable to the precarious real estate market. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)

United Way Greater Toronto is committing to raising and spending $100 million to build 10 new community hubs over the next decade.

The non-profit created the community hub model 15 years ago to house programs for things like youth mental health, legal services for newcomers and after-school programs under a single roof, says Ruth Crammond, United Way vice president of community infrastructure.

The new hubs are one strategy to combat high commercial rent costs that put essential community services at risk of closing or having to move to less accessible locations, she told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Wednesday.

"We're worried about people getting displaced with rents going up, but we're also worried about the services that they need being displaced," Crammond said.

"Our community partners [are] worried about losing their space or having difficulty finding space close to where they want to be serving people."

United Way says it's counting on support from committed donors, corporate partners and other community leaders to raise the the $100 million. The plan for the new hubs was announced alongside a new study by United Way Greater Toronto, in conjunction with two research hubs at the University of Toronto: the Infrastructure Institute and the School of Cities.

Ruth Crammond, vice president of community infrastructure at United Way Greater Toronto, says many of the GTA's essential community service agencies are struggling to keep up with commercial rent prices.
Ruth Crammond, vice president of community infrastructure at United Way Greater Toronto, says many of the GTA's essential community service agencies are struggling to keep up with commercial rent prices.

Ruth Crammond, vice president of community infrastructure at United Way Greater Toronto, says many of the GTA's essential community service agencies are struggling to keep up with commercial rent prices. (United Way Greater Toronto)

The study found that 70 per cent of essential community service spaces in Peel, Toronto and York regions are leased, meaning they're vulnerable to the precarious real estate market.

It also found the costs to maintain a brick-and-mortar location have increased for these agencies by 57 per cent over the past decade.

Those numbers are concerning, says Matti Siemiatycki, director of U of T's Infrastructure Institute.

Community agencies need more support, experts say

"[For] many of the organizations that are in leased space, the rents are going up and they're increasingly precarious and in, what we would call in danger of being displaced, or not being able to afford their rent," Siemiatycki said.

He says it's not just a matter of these agencies finding somewhere cheaper, since having to move or shut down can be detrimental to the neighbourhoods they service.

"The risk is big and the loss is huge," he said. "These organizations often have provided services over years and decades, and they become the cornerstone of communities."

When agencies do choose to stay in the same location despite increasing rents, Crammond says it can have a negative impact on output.

"We're funding those organizations and we know that an increasing amount of our funding is going toward rent, rather than actually providing the services that we all know we need," she said.

Siemiatycki says the United Way investment alone isn't enough to address the issue.

"You need municipalities supporting," he said. "You need the provincial government and the feds coming together with money to help deliver these projects."

Matti Siemiatycki, director of the Infrastructure Institute at the University of Toronto, says losing community services due to high commercial rents is detrimental to the neighbourhoods they serve.
Matti Siemiatycki, director of the Infrastructure Institute at the University of Toronto, says losing community services due to high commercial rents is detrimental to the neighbourhoods they serve.

Matti Siemiatycki, director of the Infrastructure Institute at the University of Toronto, says losing community services due to high commercial rents is detrimental to the neighbourhoods they serve. (Submitted by Matti Siemiatycki)

In a statement to CBC Toronto, a city spokesperson outlined a variety of funding and other support it offers community organizations, including leasing city-owned or city-managed spaces to eligible non-profits at below market rent.

The city also provides lower property taxes to eligible arts and cultural organizations and offers a charitable tax rebate. In May, city council voted to ask the province to implement commercial rent control for small, locally owned businesses.

Crammond says she wants this issue to be just as important to decision makers as other high priority issues.

"We talk a lot about things like transit and traffic and bike lanes," she said. "This network of community services is somewhat invisible but absolutely critical to keeping neighbourhoods vital, to making sure that people who need them can be a part of that neighborhood."

Latest Stories

  • RCMP plans to go undercover online to trap violent extremists

    The RCMP is planning to conduct undercover surveillance online using fake personas to investigate ideological extremists in Canada, says an internal strategy document.Experts in ideologically motivated violent extremism (IMVE) in Canada say the strategy is overdue at a time when online extremism threatens to spill over into real world violence. They warn that extremist activity in Canada could increase in the wake of the U.S. election, regardless of who becomes the next president.Civil liberties

  • Russia faces a crisis regardless if Putin ends or continues the war in Ukraine, economist says

    Continuing the war means the economy faces stagnation, while ending it would shut off the massive defense spending that's driven growth, Alexander Mertens writes.

  • Russia's defense sector is running on overdrive — but firms are warning of bankruptcy

    Russia has almost tripled defense spending for the Ukraine war, but rising inflation and interest rates threaten defense companies' profits.

  • Trump hits Harris over ‘worst jobs report in the history of our country’

    Former President Trump panned a jobs report released by the Labor Department on Friday, calling it the “worst jobs report in the history of our country” during a rally in Michigan. “We have breaking news. It’s actually bad news. It’s only good for one thing, if you happen to be running against the stupid fools…

  • I’m an Economist: Here’s What a Trump Win Would Mean for the Tax Burden on the Poor

    The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act implemented by the Trump administration resulted in slashing the corporate tax rate by 14%, cutting individual income tax rates and increasing the standard deduction.

  • Argentina Cuts Benchmark Rate to 35% on Cooling Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate Friday for the first time in nearly six months as President Javier Milei continues to oversee a slowdown in inflation in the crisis-prone economy.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Tries Free Public Transit to Help Job SeekersIs Denver’s Big Bet on E-Bikes Paying Off?The Answer To Making Cities More Family-Friendly? CourtyardsIn Warsaw, Falling Road Deaths Signal a Traffic Safety TurnaroundChicago Mayor Seeks Property Tax

  • America’s blank check spending mentality needs reform. States can act | Opinion

    It’s a matter so pressing that Idaho lawmakers have called for a convention of the states to address it. | Opinion

  • Morning Bid: Amazon calms the horses, payrolls due

    With next week's U.S. election now dominating thinking, the last two megacap earnings reports of the week appear to have calmed the stock market somewhat and a potentially noisy October payrolls report is up next. Amazon and Apple got different market receptions to their updates overnight - the remaining two of five "Magnificent Seven" firms reporting this week. Amazon stock jumped 6% on forecast-beating profit and sales, with the company indicating healthy results in the holiday quarter thanks to its faster shipping times and a move to stock lower-cost items.

  • Weak Jobs Numbers Throw Harris an Election Curveball

    The U.S. added only 12,000 jobs in October. Conservatives were quick to cite the numbers as evidence that the current administration has hurt the economy.

  • IRS announces pension and retirement plan contribution adjustments for 2025

    The IRS on Friday announced an increase to the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans in 2025 — to $23,500, up from $23,000 in 2024. The Internal Revenue Service detailed the increases in its annual cost-of-living adjustments for pension plans and other retirement accounts. The agency last week announced increases to the standard deduction in its annual inflation adjustments for 2025.

  • UK's Starmer pledges more growth reforms after budget hit to markets

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised reforms to speed up the economy and overhaul the public sector after the Labour government's first budget failed to boost the growth outlook and sent government bond prices into a two-day dive. Finance minister Rachel Reeves announced a plan on Wednesday that included big increases in tax, borrowing and spending, but Britain's budget watchdog judged that economic growth beyond next year would be weaker than it previously thought. British government bond prices fell in the hours after her speech and again on Thursday, sending borrowing costs up sharply, before stabilising on Friday.

  • Commentary: This week in Bidenomics it's jobs galore

    The October jobs report was the weakest of Biden's presidency, yet he can still boast positive job growth in every single month since he took office.

  • Canadian manufacturing PMI rises to 20-month high in October

    Canadian manufacturing activity increased at a faster pace in October as production and employment picked up in anticipation of rising orders, data showed on Friday. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.1 in October from 50.4 in September, its highest level since February 2023. "October marked a relatively positive month for Canada's manufacturing economy, with solid increases in output and employment both stand-out statistics from the latest survey data," Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement.

  • US employers added just 12,000 jobs last month as hurricanes and strikes sharply reduce payrolls

    WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added just 12,000 jobs in October, a total that economists say was held down by the effects of strikes and hurricanes that left many workers temporarily off payrolls. The report provided a somewhat blurry view of the job market at the end of a presidential race that has pivoted heavily on voters’ feelings about the economy.

  • Weak US Oct payrolls growth skewed by storms, strikes

    Nonfarm payrolls increased by 12,000 jobs last month after surging by a downwardly revised 223,000 in September, the Labor Department said on Friday. "(The Fed) were pretty locked in, no matter what this report was going to say, because of just the uncertainty around hurricane impacts.

  • Bank of England rate cut expected despite ‘fiscal loosening’ of Budget

    A quarter-point cut is forecast on Thursday, but Labour’s Budget has trimmed hopes of a rapid string of rate cuts afterwards.

  • Stock Futures Hold Gains After Weaker-Than-Expected Jobs Report

    The stock market really likes the cooler-than-expected jobs report. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 0.4% higher, with the S&P 500 signaling a 0.5% gain and the Nasdaq Composite signaling a 0.6% rise at the open. The economy added 12,000 jobs this October, below economists' call for 112,500 and September’s 223,000, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics revised a bit lower.

  • 2024 election: How markets are viewing fiscal policy, deficit

    Wall Street is putting October's wonky jobs report reported this morning on the backburner and turning its attention to next week's political Super Bowl: the 2024 presidential election. Whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump are elected, everyone wants answers as to how they will be tackling the nation's biggest economic pitfalls, including the US deficit. "It's not a very positive fiscal outlook. And unfortunately, the two candidates for presidential office do not have credible plans; just a bunch of red ink, a lot of promises that aren't paid for," Roth Capital Partners chief economist and macro strategist Michael Darda tells Yahoo Finance. "And, so gridlock really doesn't solve this equation either." Darda speaks to Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton on Market Domination Overtime about the known fiscal policy that could persuade markets (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) one way or the other, ultimately advising a barbell approach for investors. "We do know now that there is upward pressure on real rates. You know, it is being driven by a repricing of how much the Fed [Federal Reserve] is going to be able to cut [interest] rate," Darda says. "Some of that is economic optimism, but some of it's probably also the fiscal outlook is as well. I think most of it has to do with the economy. So my advice would be don't radically restructure your portfolio based on estimates of the fiscal path for the for the US." To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination Overtime&nbsp;here. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

  • Financial market worries over the UK budget appear to ease

    LONDON (AP) — Worries about this week's tax-raising U.K. budget within financial markets appeared to ease Friday with the interest rates charged on British debt steadying and the pound rising against most other currencies.

  • Harrison Ford makes presidential endorsement days before 2024 election

    The Indiana Jones actor took the opportunity to speak out despite ‘never really wanting to talk’ about politics