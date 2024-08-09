United Way Special Honor

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance Awkwardly Retreats After Bizarre Attempt to Storm Harris’ Empty Plane
JD Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power-play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice p
- The Canadian Press
Trump recommits to a Sept. 10 debate and lashes out at Harris at news conference
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump recommitted to debating Vice President Kamala Harris after recently backing out, holding a lengthy news conference Thursday in which he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, and lashed out at questions about the enthusiasm her campaign has been generating.
- The Daily Beast
Harris Shuts Down Trumpian ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she
- HuffPost
Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump's Wackadoodle Press Conference
On X, formerly Twitter, one person called it "bad improv."
- The Daily Beast
Trump Adviser Stephen Miller’s Bizarre Biden-Harris ‘Sex Slavery’ Meltdown
Donald Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller was warned he was close to “defamation” after a bizarre tirade on MSNBC suggesting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the “number one traffickers” of “girls into sex slavery on planet Earth.”Host Ari Melber stepped in after Miller launched his rant in a discussion about the aftermath of January 6.Miller, one of Trump’s top immigration advisers, said: “A lot of innocent people, have been persecuted by a corrupt system!”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily
- HuffPost
Trump Torched For 'Word Salad' Answer To Supporter's Very Valid Question
Trump ranted about bacon and China after a supporter spoke during a Fox News forum about his children's struggles to afford rent.
- HuffPost
Trump Spokesperson’s Boast About Him On Newsmax Prompts Super Awkward Question
Karoline Leavitt immediately moved the goalposts.
- The Hill
Ex-White House aide says ‘self-announced’ presser shows Trump is ‘panicking’
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that former President Trump’s “self-announced” press conference shows the GOP presidential nominee is “panicking.” In a post on the social platform X, the ex-Trump aide said she suspects the former president is frustrated by the positive press attention Vice President Harris has gotten recently and wants…
- The Hill
5 takeaways from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago news conference
Former President Trump tried to seize back the headlines and curb Vice President Harris’s election momentum Thursday with a long and characteristically rambling news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump appears irked by Harris’s rise in the polls following President Biden’s decision to step aside from the 2024 race. Trump’s lead over Biden…
- The Hill
Chutkan in charge: Judge ignites flurry of activity in Trump Jan. 6 case
The return of Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 prosecution to District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan has ignited a flurry of activity in the once-dormant case, reviving a high stakes court battle after a series of legal wins for the former president. The case is back in Chutkan’s hands after the Supreme Court formally sent the case…
- HuffPost
Nancy Pelosi Reveals Secret Donald Trump Election Hope Of Some Republicans
The GOP has been “hijacked,” said the former House speaker.
- HuffPost
Jordan Klepper Exposes 1 Hypocrisy After Another Among Trump MAGA Fans At Rally
The “Daily Show” correspondent put their contradictory comments on full display.
- Rolling Stone
‘Unhappy’ Trump Is Freaking Out Over Harris’ Crowd Sizes
The former president isn't taking well to the throngs of supporters packing events for his Democratic opponent and her new running mate
- HuffPost
Karine Jean-Pierre's Reaction To Trump's Latest Biden Conspiracy Says It All
The White House press secretary was asked during a press briefing about Trump's cartoonish prediction.
- Deadline
Joe Biden Tells CBS News He’s “Not Confident At All” That There Will Be A Peaceful Transfer Of Power If Donald Trump Loses – Update
UPDATE: In his first interview since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he was “not confident at all” that there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Donald Trump loses. “He means it, all the stuff about, if we lose there will be a bloodbath,” Biden told …
- INSIDER
Mark Cuban says he once supported Trump. Then he got to know him: 'He was unethical then, and he's still unethical.'
"I actually started off supporting Donald, and then I got to know him better," Cuban told Vivek Ramaswamy in an interview.
- The Independent
Lara Trump insists ‘there will be no problem’ if Trump ‘does not legally and legitimately win this election’
Former president and his allies have insisted they would accept ‘legal’ election results while promoting false claims of election fraud in 2020
- The Daily Beast
Epstein Conspiracy Theorist Leaks His Texts With J.D. Vance
J.D. Vance exchanged messages with a notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist asking for his thoughts on a range of subjects including Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.Messages sent over the encrypted messaging app Signal between Donald Trump’s running mate and Charles “Chuck” Johnson show Vance entertaining conspiracy theories himself as well as expressing doubt that Trump would, in fact, choose him as his VP pick, according to The Washington Post. Johnson—who gave the messages to the new
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s Speeches May Show Signs of ‘Dementia’ and Cognitive Decline, Top Experts Say
Donald Trump’s speaking style has deteriorated over recent years in certain ways which are potential indications of cognitive decline, experts say.Speaking to Stat, experts in memory, psychology, and linguistics noted a decline in the former president’s verbal complexity since 2017 which has also been coupled with a rise in disjointed and sometimes incoherent speech patterns. While there may be several benign explanations for the changes, others are more alarming.A previous Stat analysis during
- CNN
Fact-checking Vance’s claims on Walz’s military service
CNN’s Alayna Treene fact-checks JD Vance’s claims about Tim Walz’s military service.