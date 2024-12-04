UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in New York City, police say; manhunt underway for attacker

A police officer stands near the scene where the CEO of United Healthcare Brian Thompson was reportedly shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

A manhunt is underway in Manhattan after the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot Wednesday morning, according to the New York Police Department. Brian Thompson, 50, was shot in the chest near the New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue just before 7 a.m.

The New York Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding the shooter. A police press conference was scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Security camera still images showing the shooter reportedly involved in killing of the CEO of United Healthcare, Brian Thompson, in Midtown Manhattan are displayed at an NYPD press conference on Dec. 4, 2024. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Thompson was transported to Mount Sinai West in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, the NYPD told Yahoo News. It has not been confirmed that Thompson was staying in the New York Hilton, but he was visiting New York City from Minnesota for an investor conference scheduled to begin today at 8 a.m.

“I’m afraid that we — some of you may know we’re dealing with very serious medical situation with one of our team members,” UnitedHealth Group staff said during the investor day this morning, according to a transcript obtained by CNBC. “And as a result, I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I’m sure you’ll understand.”

The NYPD is still investigating the situation. WABC reported the attack "could have been a targeted shooting" and that, according to witnesses, the gunman fled north after firing and described them as being 6'1" and wearing a black jacket, black hat and black ski mask while carrying a backpack.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (UnitedHealth Group/AP Photo)

Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, after having previously served as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs, which include Medicare & Retirement and Community & State, according to his company profile. He joined the company in 2004, which is under UnitedHealth Group — ranked 8th in Fortune's 2024 list of the world’s 500 largest companies.

Thompson's wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC that he had been receiving "some threats" but didn't know the details.

"I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she told the outlet. "I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota shared the story and called the situation "a horrifying and shocking act of violence."

"My thoughts are with Brian Thompson’s family and loved ones and all those working at United Healthcare in Minnesota," she said in a post on X.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also wrote on X, "This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota. Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team."

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.