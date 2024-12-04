UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson reportedly shot and killed in New York City; manhunt underway for attacker

A police officer stands near the scene where the CEO of United Healthcare Brian Thompson was reportedly shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, US, December 4, 2024.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A police officer stands near the scene where the CEO of United Healthcare Brian Thompson was reportedly shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

A manhunt is underway in Manhattan after the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot Wednesday morning, according to multiple local news outlets. Brian Thompson, 50, was reportedly shot in the chest near the New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue just before 7 a.m.

Thompson was transported to Mount Sinai West in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, the New York Times reported. It has not been confirmed that Thompson was staying in the New York Hilton, but he is visiting New York City from Minnesota for an investor conference, which was scheduled for today.

“I’m afraid that we — some of you may know we’re dealing with very serious medical situation with one of our team members,” UnitedHealth Group staff said during the investor day this morning, according to a transcript obtained by CNBC. “And as a result, I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I’m sure you’ll understand.”

The New York Police Department is investigating the situation as a "targeted shooting," WABC reported, and that, according to witnesses, the gunman fled north after firing. The attacker has been described as being 6'1" and wearing a black jacket, black hat and black ski mask while carrying a black backpack.

FILE PHOTO: UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. via UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson (Reuters)

Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, after having previously served as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs, which include Medicare & Retirement and Community & State, according to his company profile. He joined the company in 2004, which is under UnitedHealth Group — ranked 8th in Fortune's 2024 list of the world’s 500 largest companies.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.

