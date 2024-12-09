UnitedHealthcare CEO Killing 'Person Of Interest' Had Manifesto Indicating 'Ill Will Towards Corporate America'

A man arrested in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was found with a three-page manifesto that indicates he has “ill will towards corporate America,” police said at a news briefing Monday.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was described by the New York Police Department as a “strong person of interest” in the fatal attack on Brian Thompson outside a New York City hotel on Dec. 4.

It followed local police arresting Mangione in Altoona, Pennsylvania, roughly 230 miles west of the crime scene, on firearms charges.

As well as carrying a homemade weapon consistent with the firearm used in the killing and a fake ID, Mangione had a handwritten document that spoke to his “motivation and mindset,” New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters.

At the news briefing, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny was asked about the content of the document, and whether Thompson or other individuals were named in it.

Kenny told reporters: “We don’t think there’s any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document. But it does seem that he has some ill will towards corporate America.”

Kenny added he did not know if the document had been posted online.

Bullets recovered at the scene of the shooting that killed Thompson were inscribed with the words “delay,” “deny” and possibly “depose.”

The three words closely echo the phrase “delay, deny, defend,” which insurance companies are accused of commonly doing to deny insurance services and payments. It is also the title of a 2010 book that was highly critical of the industry.

Related...