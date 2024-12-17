UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder
A New York grand jury has indicted the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione, for first-degree murder.
The Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, said in a statement that Mangione allegedly “carried out the brazen, targeted and fatal shooting” and that “this type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice”.
