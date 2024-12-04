UnitedHealthcare CEO shot dead outside Manhattan Hilton hotel in ‘targeted attack’

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, was shot dead on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan, according to multiple reports.

The NYPD confirmed to The Independent that “a 50-year-old male” was fatally gunned down at that location, but that it was withholding an official announcement of the victim’s identity pending family notification.

Police sources believe the killing was a “targeted attack,” the New York Post reported. Thompson, who joined parent company UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021, was reportedly shot in the chest. He was rushed to Mt. Sinai West hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred at around 6:46 a.m.; the masked gunman was said to have fled down an alleyway before escaping on a bicycle. Thompson was scheduled to speak at an investor conference at the Hilton at 8 a.m.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, was planning to speak an investor conference when he was fatally shot on Wednesday (UnitedHealth Group)

Police sources said Thompson was not staying at the hotel, and that they have not yet determined a motive for the fatal attack. No arrests have been made.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a cream-colored jacket and a black ski mask. He also was not a guest at the hotel, but was seen loitering in the vicinity prior to opening fire on Thompson.

Before taking the CEO job, Thompson, who works out of UnitedHealthcare’s Minnetonka, Minnesota offices, worked as the company’s head of government programs.

A caterer for the event told 1010 WINS that she suspected something was amiss when no one showed up for the opening session.

The investor conference was subsequently canceled, with a company official telling attendees they were “dealing with very serious medical situation with one of our team members.”

This breaking news story will be updated...