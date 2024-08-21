UnitedHealthcare | Morning Blend
As families get ready for the new school year, there’s an important, yet often overlooked, aspect of preparation that deserves our attention - child wellness visits.
"They handed me more cash and asked whether I would be willing to donate my body after I died to a medical study."
TORONTO — Ontario is revamping its approach to the drug crisis by banning consumption sites that are close to schools, introducing a number of treatment hubs and ending the practice of safer supply, Health Minister Sylvia Jones said Tuesday.
Here's how you can become more flexible over time — from easy stretches you can do at home to exercises known for helping the body loosen up.
The actress shared the health update on Tuesday, Aug. 20 after she sparked viral concern by eating the fruit in London
People age quickly in two bursts during middle and later life, according to new research that highlights the "nonlinear" timeline of ageing.
Fernando Cluster and his wife Melindinda have accused Emory University Hospital Midtown, in Atlanta, of negligence following the mishap in November 2022
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has a new celebrity practitioner in Mayim Bialik. But what exactly is it?
Doctors urge people who are experiencing respiratory problems to see a medical professional who can check their symptoms and test to determine what their illness is.
A mum was "shocked" when her disabled daughter took her first steps at the age of 18 - after being told she'd never walk. Karen Tilley, 43, was told her daughter, Josselin, would spend the majority of her life in a hospice, and may never read, talk or walk. She was born with CHARGE syndrome - a rare genetic condition which affects many areas of the body and causes a wide range of birth defects, like heart defects, hearing loss and immune system problems. Karen noticed Josselin was missing "all" her milestones - and a doctor referred her to a geneticist, who diagnosed her with CHARGE after a blood test when she was three months old. Doctors warned Karen that Josselin may "never" be able to walk, talk or read.
"Boy Meets World" alum Danielle Fishel has revealed she is battling breast cancer.
He was by Ashley Biden's side in the Oval Office as President Biden addressed the nation over his decision to drop out of the presidential race.
Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed she sometimes sleeps 13 hours a night while on her Guts World Tour. Can too much sleep be bad?
The supervised consumption and treatment sites in Kitchener and Guelph will close under new rules set to be announced by the province.Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced Tuesday afternoon that supervised drug consumption and treatment sites will be banned if they're within 200 metres of schools and child-care centres. There are currently 17 supervised consumption and treatment sites (CTS) in the province. Under the new rules, 10 will be closed as of March 31, 2025, and it also includes five i
Studies show the hearts and brains of Bolivia's indigenous Tsimane people are the healthiest on the planet.
A special report from The Seattle Times.
Public health officials in Ottawa are ramping up a vaccination program to limit the spread of the mpox virus, and there are signs that early uptake has been brisk.After announcing on Saturday that it was opening 36 spots for vaccination against the virus that causes the infectious disease formerly known as monkeypox, Centretown health clinic MAX Ottawa said Monday it's fully booked and exploring ways to expand the program.Ottawa Public Health's (OPH) Sexual Health Clinic on Clarence Street is al
Sitting all day has been linked to higher chances of dying early, so I wanted to make my workday less sedentary. Here's what worked and what didn't.
Could how you purchase food online be linked to your social position and likelihood of obesity? New research from the UK suggests it might be.
Kamala Harris is running for president after Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Here's what to know about her diet, health, workout, and wellness routine.
The "Little House on the Prairie" actress "sobbed" when she learned that her intense reactions to sounds like chewing and clapping were due to a real, treatable condition