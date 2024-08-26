‘Universal Language,’ ‘Flow’ Take Major Prizes at Melbourne Film Festival

Oddball Canadian comedy, “Universal Language” was named the winner of the Bright Horizons Award on Saturday at the Melbourne International Film Festival.

Other top prizes went to went to Latvian director Gints Zibalodis’ animated ecological fantasy, “Flow” and to Jaydon Martin, creator of docu-fiction hybrid “Flathead.”

More from Variety

“It has been such a thrill to see the enthusiasm and outright cinematic maximalism with which Melbourne audiences have taken to the MIFF program this year – across 280 films, we’ve seen audiences celebrate incredible new Australian filmmaking with us, discover the year’s cinematic highlights, explore unseen corners of the history of film and meet over 130 attending guests and artists,” said MIFF artistic director Al Cossar.

Set in Winnipeg, whose beige tones echoes the color schemes of Iran, “Universal Language” devises a new narrative that draws on the story lines of multiple Iranian film classics. Directed by Matthew Rankin, it premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes this year.

“One movie represented all of the facets of the Bright Horizons Award; a film whose cultural specificity transcends borders; whose cinematic playfulness is matched equally by its sensitivity; and whose very form is in conversation with cinema past, present and future. This is why the Bright Horizons Award goes to ‘Universal Language’ by Matthew Rankin,” said the jury in a statement.

The Special Jury Award went to Latvian director Gints Zibalodis’ animated ecological fantasy, “Flow.” The jury said that it wanted to “recognize a movie that not only had a profound impact on us as jury members, but which through its grace, empathy and universality will leave a mark on cinema and the world at large.” The picture premiered in Un Certain Regard at Cannes.

‘Flathead,” which premiered in competition at Rotterdam earlier this year, is a black and white portrait of an Australian working class community and their dealings with loss masculinity and faith.

The festival ran in cinemas Aug. 8-25.

2024 MIFF AWARD WINNERS



Bright Horizons Award presented by VicScreen

“Universal Language” dir. Matthew Rankin

Bright Horizons Special Jury Award

“Flow” dir. by Gints Zilbalodis

Blackmagic Design Australian Innovation Award

Jaydon Martin, for directing “Flathead”

The Uncle Jack Charles Award in collaboration with Kearney Group

April Phillips, “kajoo yannaga” (aka Come on Let’s Walk Together) – director, lead artist

Intrepid Audience Award (joint winners)

“Voice” co-dirs. Krunal Padhiar and Semara Jose

“Left Write Hook,” dir. Shannon Owen

MIFF Schools Youth Jury Award, presented by Collarts

“Alemania” dir. Maria Zanet.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.