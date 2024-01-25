Universal Orlando team members share update about Epic Universe theme park

Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for ways to be found to improve economic development after saying that a failure to provide people with basic living necessities including food is a "serious political issue", state media reported on Thursday. Kim made the remarks while discussing regional development in a speech at the 19th Enlarged Meeting of the Political Bureau of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the country's ruling party, held between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to KCNA. North Korea has over recent decades suffered serious food shortages, including famine in the 1990s, often exacerbated by natural disasters such as floods damaging harvests.