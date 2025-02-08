Universal registers its name for UK theme park

Universal says 8,000 jobs would be created in the area if the resort becomes operational [Universal Destinations and Experiences]

Universal Studios has registered to trademark its name in the UK in connection with an amusement park, theme park and waterpark.

The US-based company logged the application with the Intellectual Property Office.

In 2023, Universal Destinations and Experiences announced it had purchased a 476-acre (193-hectare) site in Kempston Hardwick, near Bedford, for a possible amusement park and resort experience.

It has yet to confirm if it is going ahead with the plans but confirmed it routinely filed "trademarks all over the world".

The proposed resort could be built on land at Kempston Hardwick [Universal Destinations and Experiences]

Universal Studios has applied for a UK trademark in relation to advertising services, hotels, restaurants, bar and cafe services and amusements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application also covered the "presentation of live show performances, entertainment services, namely, live appearances by costumed characters" and for "conducting guided tours of motion picture and television production facilities including exhibitions and demonstrations".

'Negotiations ongoing'

A spokeswoman for Universal said: "We continue to evaluate the potential project and are engaged in productive discussions with the UK government."

Treasury minister Darren Jones previously said that negotiations were ongoing.

"The government is in negotiations with partners for this development and unfortunately I can't update the house at this stage but I look forward to doing so in due course," he added.

Follow Beds, Herts and Bucks news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links