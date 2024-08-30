Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights are here. What to know before you go.

Spooky season is officially here.

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights opens Friday in Orlando and next Thursday in Hollywood. Horror fans from around the country and beyond travel to the parks each fall for the fully immersive Halloween experiences featuring movie-quality haunted houses, open-air scare zones, thrilling live entertainment, and highly themed foods.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed after-hours event in both Florida and California. It is not included with standard park admission.

Here's what guests should know before they go.

What are the dates for Halloween Horror Nights 2024?

Mel's Drive-in turns into Mel's Die-in for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights will run across 48 nights beginning Aug. 30.

◾ Aug. 30-31

◾ Sept. 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29

◾ Oct. 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

◾ Nov. 1-3

Torture Faire scare zone decor doesn’t seem so scary by day.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s longest Halloween Horror Nights season yet will be held on 40 select nights starting next Thursday, Sept. 5.

◾ Sept. 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-29

◾ Oct. 3-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

◾ Nov. 1-3

What houses are at HHN in 2024?

The Abbotts' home from "A Quiet Place" is recreated inside the Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights house of the same name.

Universal Halloween Horror Nights features a mix of intellectual property and original concept houses and scare zones. There are four houses spanning both coasts this year:

◾ Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines – Universal Studios is leaning into its classic horror film legacy but adding a twist: All the key characters in this new house are female. Dracula’s daughter will face off with the daughter of Dracula’s killer, Abraham Van Helsing. The Bride of Frankenstein, She-Wolf and Anck-Su-Namun from 1932’s 'The Mummy’ will also join the fray. Universal Studios Hollywood’s version of the house will be located on the very sound stage where the original 1930s "Dracula," "Frankenstein," and "The Bride of Frankenstein" movies were filmed, Sound Stage 12.

◾ Insidious: The Further – According to Universal, the new house will follow the Lamberts’ footsteps through the "Insidious" franchise’s infamous red door into the dark dimension of the Further, where fans will face the Red-Faced Demon, KeyFace, the Bride in Black, the Man Who Can’t Breathe and more.

◾ Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – While the house is themed around the latest "Ghostbusters" film, which hit theaters this spring, Universal said it will also include “iconic ghosts, creatures and characters from the beloved classic series in authentic haunted houses that capture the horror and humor for which the films are known."

◾ A Quiet Place - “Fans will relive the tension that will come to life in the iconic scenes from the first two films, including traveling through the farmhouse that serves as the Abbott family’s shelter and stepping into the root cellar where Evelyn Abbott escapes to give birth as one of the creatures closes in," according to Universal.

Major Sweets offers up tricky treats at a media preview of Halloween Horror Nights 31.

Universal Orlando will host 10 total houses and five scare zones this year. Its six original house themes are:

◾ Triplets of Terror

◾ Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

◾ The Museum: Deadly Exhibit

◾ Major Sweets Candy Factory

◾ Goblin’s Feast

◾ Slaughter Sinema 2

The Florida resort's five scare zones are Torture Faire, Swamp of the Undead, Duality of Fear, Demon Queens and Enter the Blumhouse. Additionally, the Florida resort's fiery Nightmare Fuel entertainment will return with a new show called Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus.

A frightening array of foes from Blumhouse Productions films await Universal Studios Hollywood guests on this year's Terror Tram.

Universal Studios Hollywood will have eight houses, four scare zones, and its popular Terror Tram, which will also bring guests inside the Blumhouse. Its location-specific houses are:

◾ The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy

◾ The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface

◾ Monstruous 2: The Nightmares of Latin America

◾ Dead Exposure: Death Valley

The four scare zone themes are Luchadores Monstruosos, Murder of Crowz, Chainsaw Punkz and Skull Lordz. The California resort will also feature a live, interactive, original talk show called "Late Night with Chucky" in its DreamWorks Theatre and bring back its fiery stunt show The Purge: Dangerous Waters.

A massive Halloween Horror Nights medallion makes it clear what time of year it is at Universal Orlando.

How much is Universal Halloween Horror Nights?

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights tickets start at $82.99, up from last year’s starting price of $79.99.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s HHN tickets start at $77, up from $74 last year.

Guests will never think of Santa's workshop the same way after seeing Killer Kringles in Universal Orlando's Slaughter Sinema 2 house.

What age is appropriate for Halloween Horror Nights?

Both resorts' websites warn the "event may be too intense for young children and is not recommended for children under the age of 13."

This year’s Halloween Tribute Storm theme is all about Batilda.

Can you ride rides during Halloween Horror Nights?

Yes, a selection of rides are available on both coasts during Halloween Horror Nights. However, not all daytime experiences are available.

Additionally, on select nights, Death Eaters will appear in Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley. The Red Coconut Club lounge in the Florida resort's CityWalk shopping, dining and entertainment complex for the season will transform into the Halloween-themed Dead Coconut Club. And all eight of Universal Orlando's hotels will get in the spooky spirit with decorated lobbies.

Guests can face Voldemort's most faithful followers on select nights this fall.

Does Halloween Horror Nights include both Orlando parks?

No. Universal Studio Florida hosts the after-hours event in Orlando. Universal Islands of Adventure operates regularly during HHN season.

