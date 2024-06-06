Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights announces ‘A Quiet Place’-themed haunted house

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2024's 'A Quiet Place' house will be inspired by the first two films in the series.

Shhh. Don’t make a sound.

Not if you want to make it through the first major haunted house revealed for Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2024: ‘A Quiet Place.’

Set in the eerily silent world of Paramount Pictures’ ‘A Quiet Place’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ guests will have to keep their screams on the inside to evade sightless creatures that use sound to hunt their prey.

Unlike the location-specific, original storyline houses announced so far, this intellectual property house will be featured at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Other IP haunted houses will be announced over the summer.

What can we expect from ‘A Quiet Place’?

“Fans will relive the tension that will come to life in the iconic scenes from the first two films, including traveling through the farmhouse that serves as the Abbott family’s shelter and stepping into the root cellar where Evelyn Abbott escapes to give birth as one of the creatures closes in,” Universal said in a press release Thursday. “Guests must remember: if they hear you, they will hunt you.”

This will be the first Halloween Horror Nights house to incorporate American Sign Language “to capture the authenticity of the films” directed by John Krasinski.

“Mirroring the silence in the films, the haunted houses will embrace unique sound design, special effects and the adept performances of the scareactors to convey the ominous sense of dread depicted in the films,” Universal said.

How many HHN houses are there?

There will be 10 houses and five scare zones at Universal Orlando this year. Six other house themes have been revealed so far:

There will be eight houses, “an onslaught of sinister scare zones” and the fan-favorite Terror Tram at Universal Studios Hollywood.

What are the dates for Halloween Horror Nights 2024?

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights officially run on select nights from Aug. 30 through Nov. 3. However, this year, the Florida resort is holding its first-ever Premium Scream Night on Aug. 29. The limited capacity-event will offer early access, shorter wait times, a selection of all you-care-to-enjoy food and nonalcoholic drinks, a souvenir credential, and free self-parking.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights will run on select nights from Sept. 5 through Nov. 3.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights will bring ‘A Quiet Place’ to life