Universal Studios Hollywood: Tram crash injures 15

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is one of the theme park's most popular attractions [Getty Images]

Fifteen people have been injured and taken to hospital after a tram crashed at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday night.

Los Angeles County Fire said on social media that its units were dispatched to the theme park shortly after 21:00 local time.

The patients were being treated for minor injuries, it added.

The country sheriff told the LA Times that a four-car tram had crashed.

Lt. Maria Abal said the last car of the tram hit a rail as it travelled down a hill at a parking structure.

"There was some type of issue with the brakes," Abal said, adding: "We don't exactly know what yet."

Like in many theme parks, trams at Universal Studios Hollywood ferry people around the site, which covers more than 400 acres. Trams are also used for tours. It is not clear what the tram was being used for at the time of the crash.

It is also unclear whether operations at the theme park will be affected, but the California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Universal Studios Hollywood is based in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles County, California.

It started out as a movie studio in 1915 and a theme park was added in 1964.

Key attractions include The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and a studio tour ride, which takes riders on a behind-the-scenes trip of some of Hollywood's most memorable films and television shows.

The park is one of several Universal Studios. Others include Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Singapore.

Representatives for Universal Studios have been contacted for comment.

[BBC]

