Universal Studios planning first UK theme park as it buys huge site in Bedford

An Universal Studios site could be opened in the UK for the first time (Pexels)

Universal Studios has reportedly begun planning its first UK theme park and it has already bought a huge site 45 minutes from London.

The Hollywood heavyweight currently has attractions in the US and Asia and is now looking at opening a site in Bedford.

A Universal Destinations and Experiences spokesperson told Sky News the company is "at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site".

They continued: "It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community.”

Sky News reports the Bedford site is a 15-minute drive from the town centre and covers acres of land either side of Manor Road and Kempston Hardwick station.

The location is 45 minutes from London by train and easily accessible from Luton airport.

More than half of the UK population is said to live within two hours of the site.

The company already operates sites in Hollywood and Orlando, as well as in Japan, Beijing and Singapore.

Universal theme parks have rides dedicated to films such as Fast & Furious, Despicable Me and Jurassic World.

Their parks are also home to entire areas themed around Harry Potter and Super Nintendo.

Executives are yet to decide which movies could inspire attractions at the Bedford location.