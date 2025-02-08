Universities that fail to champion diversity could face funding cuts

Universities could be penalised if they fail to promote diversity and inclusion under new proposals to change the way taxpayer funding is allocated.

The Times reported that universities across the UK may soon be required to demonstrate how they are actively addressing inequalities and promoting diversity to qualify for funding.

The changes are being proposed as part of a package of reforms to the Research Excellence Framework (REF) which determines how funding is allocated.

Evidence must be provided detailing the “percentage of promotion success of under-represented groups,” including Black, Asian, and mixed-race academics, along with written proof that the leadership of equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) initiatives is “appropriately recognised.”

The REF is managed by UK Research and Innovation, an executive non-departmental public body of the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology.

But critics have warned the plans could put “ideological conformity” above academic excellence, as universities prioritise EDI as they try to boost their ratings.

Concerns have also been raised about the REF, which currently ranks institutions based on their output and impact, as well as the environment where the research takes place.

Eighty-five percent of the marks are based on output and impact, while the environment, which includes equality and diversity, makes up 15 percent.

But under the new proposals, the “environment” part will be replaced by “people, culture and environment”, according to The Times.

This means it would make up 25 per cent of the assessment mark, as research output would fall from 60 to 50 per cent.

John Armstrong, a lecturer and researcher in financial mathematics at King’s College London, told The Times the changes would have a “detrimental effect” on the quality of UK research.

He said: “It is a terrible way of allocating funding and one that will fundamentally reduce the quality of work coming out of our leading research institutions.

“It is a clear attempt to take control of the research environment away from academics.

“There’s a serious risk of promoting positive discrimination over merit-based hiring.”

Research England, however, said the scheme intends to look beyond the “narrow” focus on research alone when making decisions about funding.

They carry out the assessment on behalf of the UK’s four higher education funding bodies.

Rebecca Fairbairn, director of the REF, insisted that equality and diversity indicators remained a “small part” of the overall assessment process.

She acknowledged that will people may feel nervous about the changes, the idea is to “create a framework that supports excellence” rather than imposing a new system.