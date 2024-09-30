Universities plead for return of EU students over funding crisis

Universities have warned they are now losing thousands of pounds for each home student they enrol - Cultura RM Exclusive/Peter Muller

British universities are urging the Government to ease restrictions on students from mainland Europe during a post-Brexit funding crisis.

Universities UK (UUK), which represents 141 institutions across Britain, has expressed hope that students will be “central” to discussions over a potential reset in relations with the European Union.

On Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer will attend his first bilateral meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president.

There is pressure from France and Germany to soften post-Brexit rules for EU workers and students in Britain in return for a new migration deal to drive down Channel crossings.

Vivienne Stern, the chief executive of UUK, said the institution was “holding back” on demands to return to the old Erasmus student exchange programme, and will not “pin our colours to the mast” until it can see how the debate unfolds.

She told The Guardian: “We really, really regret the fact that we have lost a flow of really good European students into the UK.”

Ms Stern said it would be “absolutely fantastic” if students were at the forefront of negotiations, but recognised the precarious state of being a bargaining chip in a “toxic debate”.

She said: “We also get a tiny bit uncomfortable when you think that something which is extremely important to us might be bound up in big politics.

“It’s not in our interest for the Government to end up caught in a kind of toxic debate about immigration domestically, because in the end that is going to hurt us badly if it drives Government to be clamping down on immigration in other ways.”

The Erasmus student exchange programme allowed 15,000 British students annually to spend a year studying at an EU university before Brexit. EU students were allowed to do the same in Britain.

The UK attempted to negotiate a deal to stay as an associate member of Erasmus but the financial burden would have rested disproportionately with the UK, meaning that universities would have had to shoulder the cost of more incoming students.

UUK believes Turing, the British mobility scheme, could offer a template for shorter four-week placements and summer schooling abroad rather than the Erasmus exchanges of two to 12 months.

The EU proposed a youth mobility scheme in April which would allow under-30s to study or work abroad for a limited number of years.

In New York last week, Sir Keir reiterated that there were “no plans for a youth mobility scheme”.

Universities ‘aggressively’ recruiting UK students

UUK has also called for tuition fees to be raised in line with inflation from the 2025-26 academic year.

Universities have warned they are now losing thousands of pounds for each home student they enrol, with more than 40 per cent of institutions in England expected to sink into a deficit this year.

David Maguire, the vice-chancellor of the University of East Anglia, said: “Quite frankly, I don’t think there are enough students to go around.”

Mr Maguire said a slump in international student recruitment has spurred universities to “aggressively” recruit more UK undergraduates.

“I think the tipping point will follow clearing – it’s usually October 1 before the dust has settled and people know how many students they are going to get,” he said, adding: “I think some [governing] councils will be calling in the books, as it were, and assessing the financial viability of their organisations.

“So I’m very worried about the months of October, November and December.”

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, has reminded universities that they are autonomous institutions that should rely on their own resources rather than taxpayers, and as such should not expect government bailouts.