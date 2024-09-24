University Area CDC | Morning Blend
University Area CDC's Hispanic Heritage Festival is happening on Oct. 4. It celebrates our diverse culture by sharing food from different countries and traditions.
Photos of women in revealing clothes resurfaced online in September alongside claims they showed the vice president.
Emily Ratajkowski is calling attention to the connections she claims nobody wants to talk about between Sean “Diddy” Combs and the notorious Menendez brothers.“With everything that’s coming out about Diddy and the allegations and also this new Menendez brothers show called Monsters I think we need to have a conversation about male sexual assault,” the model and actress says in a video posted to TikTok Sunday.Ratajkowski notes that the reason Diddy was able to “hide in plain sight for so long” wa
"Housekeepers told me it was normal. I was horrified. I cringe at staying at hotels and take a blanket when I can."
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, California park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
The incident at the Trump National Doral Golf Club occurred in May 2018
A Syrian family seeking a new beginning in Canada saw their hopes for stability shattered after getting their third eviction notice. Despite their efforts, finding housing remains a major challenge. As Neetu Garcha reports, experts highlight the need for a more integrated approach to address both refugee resettlement and the broader housing crisis.
Carly Gregg was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting her mother when she was 14 years old
“They were planning to name her Melody because they both sang,” one victim’s sister revealed of the couple's unborn baby
Glen Franz said his team of volunteers were set to head back to their base on Sunday after spending the day searching for a six-year-old girl who had been missing for three nights in north-central British Columbia.Franz, a team leader with Houston Search and Rescue, said the crew had been performing a closed-grid search, standing three to five metres apart as they combed an assigned area. They had been out for more than five hours and were set to return and regroup as nightfall approached.There
A six-year-old girl who had been missing since Thursday in northern B.C., has been found safe.The child was reported missing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the community of Southbank, B.C. about 25 kilometres south of Burns Lake and 200 kilometres west of Prince George.News that she had been found was first posted over a live video feed on Facebook.Subsequent video showed dozens of volunteers and searchers cheering as the child was reunited with her mother and taken into an ambulanceIn a statement, RC
A viral video of what appears to be a male tourist kicking a deer in Nara, Japan, has sparked public outrage, prompting local authorities to implement measures promoting respect for the sacred animals. The viral video: In the viral video that surfaced in July, a man wearing a white shirt is seen kicking deer as he walks along a sidewalk crowded with the animals. The deer in Nara Park are historically revered as “divine messengers” of Shinto gods and have been protected since ancient times.
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A mentally ill man who killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 was sentenced Monday to life in prison for murder after a jury rejected his attempt to avoid prison time by pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.
The Bay Area man was killed last week in a California prison where he'd been serving a life sentence for murdering a close friend, officials said.
"While I wholeheartedly believe it's beautiful when individuals find solace in their faith, I witnessed a lot of harmful extremes in organized religion, including misogyny, racism, and xenophobia."
A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after an interaction with police outside the Acton fall fair on Friday night and the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is reviewing what happened.The SIU says officers were called to the parking lot of the Dufferin Rural Heritage Community Centre at about 11:20 p.m. Friday for a reported assault.As an officer attempted to arrest a man, "there was an interaction and the man became unresponsive," the SIU said in a release Monday.Paramedics took
Crown and defence lawyers made sentencing recommendations for a Catholic school board high school teacher found guilty of sexual exploitation and making sexual material available to someone under the age of 18.Ryan Turgeon, 39, chose not to say anything following submissions from the Crown and defence lawyers Monday morning.As part of the same trial, he was found not guilty with regards to several other charges involving a second complainant.According to an agreed upon statement of facts, Turgeo
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man with a long history of mental illness who has repeatedly sought to waive his right to appeal his death sentence faced execution Tuesday evening for killing his 3-month-old son more than 16 years ago.
He also was convicted of a misdemeanor after a patient said he masturbated during an exam.
15-year-old Carly Madison Gregg was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering her mother and the attempted murder of her stepfather.
