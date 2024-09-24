University Area CDC | Morning Blend

CBC

Glen Franz said his team of volunteers were set to head back to their base on Sunday after spending the day searching for a six-year-old girl who had been missing for three nights in north-central British Columbia.Franz, a team leader with Houston Search and Rescue, said the crew had been performing a closed-grid search, standing three to five metres apart as they combed an assigned area. They had been out for more than five hours and were set to return and regroup as nightfall approached.There