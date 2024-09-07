University building project takes step forward

A university building project that includes affordable homes for staff and residents has moved a step closer.

Cherwell District Council granted outline planning permission to Oxford University Development (OUD) for a contemporary village around Begbroke Science Park in Oxfordshire, which includes about 1,800 homes, half of which will be affordable.

The £4bn project is a joint venture between the University of Oxford and Legal & General.

The plan was previously criticised by environmental campaigners.

The proposals also envision up to three new schools and a range of community facilities.

Begbroke Science Park is already home to more than 20 research groups in engineering, materials and life sciences as well as about 30 high-tech companies.

Located five miles from Oxford city centre, between Yarnton and Woodstock, it has been the home to a wide range of research and development activities since 1999.

'Deliver sustainable communities'

Schools, shops, restaurants and other social infrastructure are also planned.

The plan was previously criticised by campaigners who said that the "development would risk local villages being swamped by city expansion".

Chief executive of OUD, Anna Strongman, welcomed the council's decision and called it "a major step forward in our ambition to deliver sustainable communities in Oxfordshire".

