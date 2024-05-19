University Circle Police now equipped with device to help those who are choking

CBC

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.A Saskatoon mother who filmed her sexual assaults on her four-year-old daughter is going to prison.Justice Natasha Crooks sentenced the woman, who cannot be named because it would identify the victim, to a net sentence of eight years and four months on Friday."What the court noted was there is no greater position of trust and authority than a mother over a child," prosecutor Lana Morelli said outside Court of King's Bench."In this case, the child w