University College of London's Grant Museum of Zoology to reopen in February

(UCL Grant Museum / Matt Clayton)

University College of London's (UCL) Grant Museum of Zoology will reopen its doors in February.

It has been closed since March last year to undergo a £300,000 refurbishment, but is due to welcome visitors from February 6.

Established as an Edwardian teaching collection in comparative anatomy in 1827, the capital's beloved and quirky museum is today home to almost 70,000 zoological specimens ranging from Ice Age wonders to extinct zebra skeletons and creatures in glass cases.

The collection at the Grant Museum, near Euston Square and Warren Street Tube stations, typically attracts 40,000 visitors annually.

The new theatrical space is said to come with various improvements, but visitors have been assured that its beautifully unique floor-to-ceiling displays and atmospheric charm will be maintained.

Tannis Davidson, head of Zoology and Science Collections at UCL, said: “The new displays will ensure that the Grant Museum continues to be a vital resource to learn about (and learn from) the animal kingdom by providing better care for our irreplaceable collections and highlighting how they play a role in biodiversity and conservation research.”

Kat Nilsson, director of Museums and Cultural Programmes at UCL, said of the redevelopment: "It will give a voice to both human and non-human species on biodiversity loss, while making stronger connections to UCL research working towards a more sustainable planet.”

In 2022, arts minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay pledged £4 million to make UK museums and galleries more accessible. At the time, the Grant Museum said it was to receive £100,000.

External funding has been awarded jointly by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and the Wolfson Museums and Galleries Improvement Foundation.