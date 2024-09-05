University of Iowa employee deposited more than $940,000 of school funds into personal account, audit says

Reuters

ATLANTA (Reuters) -A 14-year-old student killed two fellow students and two teachers, while wounding nine others, in a shooting at a Georgia high school on Wednesday, just weeks after classes began, authorities said. The shooting was the first of the new school year in the U.S., a stark reminder of the threat of gun violence in schools and colleges across the nation. The shooting left four dead at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, and nine people were taken to hospitals with various injuries from gunshots, investigators said at a press conference.