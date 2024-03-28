University of Michigan students weigh in after school proposed new limits to protests

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — More security cameras and vape detectors could soon be installed in Ontario schools, with the announcement of $30 million in funding for school safety in the provincial budget this week. Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he is "deeply concerned" about students vaping in school and hopes that installing vape detectors – which are similar to smoke detectors but detect vapour – in spaces such as washrooms can help keep them healthy and safe. Some of the most recent data available sugg