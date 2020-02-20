University Of Guelph’s Toxic Running Culture Made Me Think It Was All Normal

For years, I’ve struggled to reconcile my experience as a University of Guelph runner.

In some ways, it was truly euphoric — running alongside my best friends on muddy cross-country courses and the predictable curve of the track for the best team in the country. Our head coach, Dave Scott-Thomas, was always there on the sidelines, pumping us up and cheering us on, ready to give us jubilant high fives if we ran well.

That's me behind the lead runner. My team's coach, Dave Scott-Thomas, watches from the sideline. (Photo: Samantha Beattie/HuffPost Canada) More

To us, he was “Dave.” His name carried a kind of reverence in the running community. “What’s it like running for Dave?” other runners would ask me.

Being Dave’s athlete was consuming. So much of my undergrad was focused on running fast and helping my team win with an “all or nothing” mentality centred on Dave. At the beginning of each season, I’d meet with Dave one-on-one to talk about how fast he thought I’d be able to run, and about the girls on other teams I might be able to beat. If I didn’t meet his expectations, he wouldn’t talk to me. I felt ashamed and stressed, and he did nothing to ease these worries.

I ended up sacrificing my body and self-esteem, and for what?

Earlier this month, a shocking story in the Globe and Mail left the running community reeling. Scott-Thomas’ former athlete, Megan Brown, alleged she was groomed by him for a years-long sexual relationship, starting when she was in high school and then as a University of Guelph student.

He ended their relationship in 2004, Brown said, alleging that he physically assaulted her in his office. She left Guelph after that, completely shunned. Her father reported Scott-Thomas to the University of Guelph and Athletics Canada. Neither oversight body penalized the coach in any meaningful way, the Globe reported.

And that makes me absolutely furious.

When I arrived as a rookie in 2008, Dave was celebrated as the best — by coaches across the country and Guelph directors, professors, physical therapists, doctors, Olympians and former athletes.

By contrast, I, like many others on the team, was told “Megan Brown is crazy,” something Brown recalled in an interview. I don’t remember who told me and at the time I didn’t know why, but it was an accepted sentiment on the team, almost an urban legend whispered when she ran by us at track meets. I didn’t question why. It’s a judgment I regret deeply.

There is so much harm — especially to female athletes coached by Dave — that could have been prevented if just one person in a position of power had the courage to stand up for Megan.

Our running program was overseen by Dave Scott-Thomas, who allegedly groomed one of his runners for a sexual relationship. (Photo: Moe Doiron/The Globe and Mail via CP) More

