University of Tampa Spartans outfielder closes in on national all-time hit record

University of Tampa outfielder E.J. Cumbo is knocking on the door of history. The senior standout has 362 career hits- five shy of breaking the NCAA Division II all-time record. Before the season started he knew he had a chance to break the record, but he never stressed about it. "Let’s just take a look and see what the record is. Oh, it’s 366. I got 91 last year, so I was like 'I can probably beat this, this year.' A kind of mental countdown, kinda knowing," Cumbo said after batting practice. "Taking it game by game, really. Just going in the box, trying to do what we need to do on the field. Even if I don’t need a hit. Bunt, move somebody over. It doesn’t matter. Just there to win. Hits come, so it’s really no big deal."