University to turn offices into teaching space

Susie Rack - BBC News, West Midlands and Ellie Brown - Local Democracy Reporter, Coventry
·1 min read
Riley Court, University of Warwick
Former office block Riley Court on the university's Science Park will now be used for education [Google]

A university will turn an empty office block into classrooms after crumbling concrete was found in some of its buildings last year.

The University of Warwick closed the humanities block last September after surveys showed it contained reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

Plans to move staff and students to Riley Court in the university's Science Park got the go-ahead from Coventry City Council on Monday.

All rooms in the three-storey building will be used for education, plans said.

The university previously said more tests would be carried out on the single-storey humanities building, which has two lecture halls.

Raac was also found in two other university buildings but these were not seen to pose any “immediate risk” and roofs were in good condition, it added.

University of Warwick humanities block
The university's single-story humanities building has two lecture halls [Google]

A bid to change the use of Riley Court from offices to providing education was sent to the council in December last year, with documents revealing renovations were necessary.

A council officer report said there was a “clear need for usable floor space to be made available,” so teaching could take place near the main campus.

This was because of an “unexpected shortfall” of teaching space on campus due to Raac being found in buildings, the “most pertinent” being the humanities block, it added.

This news was gathered by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which covers councils and other public service organisations.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Don't cause any problems': Doug Ford sends message to pro-Palestinian protesters on university campuses

    Asked what actions his government would take if encampments on university grounds related to pro-Palestinian protests occurred in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford responded on Tuesday that he has "all the confidence in the world" the universities' security can handle the situation. His message to protesters was, "Don't interrupt some students' graduation. Don't interrupt the students from learning...Don't cause any problems there," adding he supports students.

  • Gaza protest camp rises at UBC, as Eby deplores 'most hateful' speech praising Hamas

    VANCOUVER — The Gaza protest encampment movement that has roiled academic campuses in the United States and Canada arrived in British Columbia on Monday, with demonstrators setting up unauthorized fencing and tents at the University of B.C. Protesters had set up about 20 tents on MacInnes Field by noon, erecting temporary fencing around the site and requiring people to wear masks to enter. Premier David Eby called on the school and student leaders to balance free speech with people's personal sa

  • Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall

    NEW YORK (AP) — Police officers carrying zip ties and riot shields stormed a Columbia University building being occupied by pro-Palestinian protesters, streaming in through a window late Tuesday and arresting dozens of people. The protesters had seized the administration building, known as Hamilton Hall, more than 20 hours earlier in a major escalation as demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war spread on college campuses nationwide. A statement released by a Columbia spokesperson said office

  • NYPD enters Columbia University, arrests dozens of protesters occupying Hamilton Hall

    Hundreds of New York Police Department officers wearing riot gear entered Columbia University's campus and Hamilton Hall Tuesday night, arresting dozens of protesters.

  • Columbia student protest organizer says encampment 'will not be moved unless by force'

    At a press conference on Monday, Sueda Polat, a Columbia University student and one of the organizers of the pro-Palestinian protest on campus, said the encampment "will not be moved unless by force." Polat made the comments shortly after the 2 p.m. deadline set by Columbia officials for people in the encampment to remove themselves from campus or face disciplinary action from the university.

  • Pro-Palestinian protest at University of North Carolina

    Students were protesting at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill campus on Tuesday over the Israel-Hamas war. Protests have popped up at many college campuses following the arrest of demonstrators this month at Columbia University.

  • Ontario tightening rules around cellphones, banning vaping in schools

    The Ontario government is introducing new measures to crack down on cellphone use and vaping in schools as the province sees an 'alarming rise' of vaping and cellphone distractions in classrooms.

  • ‘Columbia Falls’: Campus Protesters Defy Suspension Threats and Occupy Hall

    Hours after Columbia University's deadline for students to disband their encampment to avoid suspension, emboldened protesters have taken over a hall.

  • Children hungry after school meals, says commissioner

    A "snapshot" survey by Wales' children's commissioner found many children wanted more food at lunch.

  • Police arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters in Columbia University raid

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York City police raided Columbia University late on Tuesday to arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, some of whom had seized an academic building, and to remove a protest encampment the Ivy League school had sought to dismantle for nearly two weeks. Shortly after police moved in, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik released a letter in which she requested police stay on campus until at least May 17 - two days after graduation - "to maintain order and ensure that encampments are not re-established." Within three hours the campus had been cleared of protesters, said a police spokesperson, adding "dozens" of arrests were made.

  • 'Don't use the phones' Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells students

    OTTAWA — Ontario's latest attempts to limit cellphone use in classrooms are designed to help students focus on learning, Premier Doug Ford said Monday. The province's education minister announced new rules Sunday on cellphone and social media use in elementary and high schools. Ford said his message to students in class is simple: do not use cellphones. "The teachers want the kids to pay attention, it's as simple as that," Ford said at an unrelated announcement in Ottawa. "It's not that complica

  • College students are telling you exactly how they feel about the Israel-Hamas war. Listen.

    Protesting on college campuses isn't new. Neither is an aggressive police response that accomplishes nothing.

  • Police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the University of Texas

    Police arrested several demonstrators at the University of Texas at Austin on Monday. Students and protesters chanted at officers "off our campus, there is no riot here, why are you invited here, shame, free free Palestine." Student anti-war protesters continued at the UT Austin campus this week, raising tensions as many schools prepare for spring commencements. (AP Video/Jim Vertuno) (April 30)

  • Column: Calling the police on campus protests shows that college presidents haven't learned a thing since the 1960s

    Why didn't USC and Columbia administrators understand that bringing police onto campus always makes things worse, not better?

  • What does divestment from Israel actually mean for schools?

    Students' demands that their universities divest their endowments from companies that do business with Israel are easier said than done, says Chris Marsicano, an assistant professor of educational studies and public policy at Davidson College in Davidson, N.C.

  • Pro-Palestinian activists call on Auraria students to walk out Monday

    Pro-Palestinian activists called on students at the Auraria campus to walk out of class Monday and join them at Tivoli Quad where dozens are calling on university officials to divest from Israel.

  • We Don’t Need Warrior Cops Policing Campus Protests

    Suzanne Corderio / Getty“Rather than muzzle students, we should allow them to hear and be heard,” New York Times columnist Pamela Paul wrote recently. “It’s worth remembering how children once responded to schoolyard epithets: ‘Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never harm me.’ Narrow restrictions on putatively harmful speech leave young people distracted from and ill-prepared for the actual violence they’ll encounter in the real world.”It's good advice. Unfortunately, I've mis

  • Edmonton Public Schools opens the door to return police officers to schools

    Edmonton public school trustees have re-opened the door to stationing police officers in schools, more than three years after suspending the long-standing program.Trustee Marsha Nelson, who put forward the motion, said the results of an academic study, consultations with principals and students and a spring survey made it clear people valued the officers in schools."For those who have doubts about having police play a role in our schools, I hear your concerns, too," Nelson said. "But I'm confide

  • Columbia suspends pro-Palestinian protesters

    STORY: Columbia University began suspending pro-Palestinian activists who refused to take down a tent encampment on its New York City campus Monday – after the school declared a stalemate in talks to end the protests. University President Nemat Minouche Shafik said in a statement that days of negotiations between student organizers and academic leaders had failed to persuade demonstrators to dismantle dozens of tents set up to express opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza. The crackdown at Columbia comes amid a wave of Gaza-related protests across American universities.Columbia university spokesman Ben Chang said on Monday that QUOTE:"The encampment has created an unwelcoming environment for many of our Jewish students and faculty and a noisy distraction that interferes with the teaching, learning and preparing for final exams."Earlier, Shafik said Columbia would not divest from finances in Israel, a key demand of the protesters. Instead, she offered to invest in health and education in Gaza and make Columbia's direct investment holdings more transparent.Protesters vowed to keep their encampment on the New York City campus until Columbia meets three demands: divestment, transparency in Columbia’s finances and amnesty for students and faculty disciplined for their part in the protests.Two weeks ago, Shafik faced an outcry from many students, faculty and outside observers for summoning New York City police to dismantle the encampment, resulting in more than 100 arrests.Efforts to remove the encampment, which students set up again within days of the April 18 police action, have triggered dozens of similar protests at schools across the U.S. from California to Boston, as well as countries across the globe.

  • Examining the long history of the ‘outside agitator’ narrative

    As university administrators and law enforcement crack down on campus protests over Israel’s war in Gaza, they’re invoking a familiar trope: the “outside agitator.”