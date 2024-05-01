University to turn offices into teaching space

Former office block Riley Court on the university's Science Park will now be used for education [Google]

A university will turn an empty office block into classrooms after crumbling concrete was found in some of its buildings last year.

The University of Warwick closed the humanities block last September after surveys showed it contained reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

Plans to move staff and students to Riley Court in the university's Science Park got the go-ahead from Coventry City Council on Monday.

All rooms in the three-storey building will be used for education, plans said.

The university previously said more tests would be carried out on the single-storey humanities building, which has two lecture halls.

Raac was also found in two other university buildings but these were not seen to pose any “immediate risk” and roofs were in good condition, it added.

A bid to change the use of Riley Court from offices to providing education was sent to the council in December last year, with documents revealing renovations were necessary.

A council officer report said there was a “clear need for usable floor space to be made available,” so teaching could take place near the main campus.

This was because of an “unexpected shortfall” of teaching space on campus due to Raac being found in buildings, the “most pertinent” being the humanities block, it added.

