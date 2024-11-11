University of Vermont field hockey secures first America East championship in program history
Landon Sim in trouble with the OHL again?
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery did not hide his frustration after the team's rough loss to the Senators.
This former Edmonton Oilers goalie signed with a new team this season and has yet to play a game.
Sunday's Week 10 game between the 49ers and Buccaneers saw one of the league's more reliable kickers in Jake Moody miss three field goals. And while it's always frustrating when an offense doesn't come up with points, no player should react like how Deebo Samuel did…
The Kansas City Chiefs did not look like themselves on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Yeah, Travis Kelce might have scored a record-setting touchdown. And yeah, mega pop star Taylor Swift
For the second time in less than a week, superstar singer Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium for a Chiefs game.
“Behind every great coach is a wife pulling all the strings,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers once said of the LaFleurs
Bronny James made his G League debut Saturday night in the South Bay Lakers' game against the Salt Lake City Stars. How did he do?
TORONTO — John Tavares could have pouted or voiced his displeasure.
The Winnipeg Jets have made NHL history.
Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews is Toronto's most talented player, but Adam Proteau says winger William Nylander is currently the Buds' most thrilling star performer.
Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin met with the media and provided injury updates on four players.
Tensions were rising on the San Francisco sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but all 49ers players involved aren't worried about it.
Taylor Swift isn't the only famous significant other of an NFL player. Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld is dating Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, and even though we've seen only glimpses of the pair together, they're a couple. And earlier in 2024, we
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Team Penske No. 22 Ford for championship contender Joey Logano failed NASCAR Cup Series pre-qualifying inspection twice Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR officials penalized the No. 22 team with the ejection of car chief Tommy Ellis and the loss of pit-stall selection for Sunday’s season finale (3 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN […]
TORONTO — Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to eight games in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
Now that he’s with the Green Bay Packers, the Nevada home is for sale.
The Chicago Blackhawks haven't had Laurent Brossoit yet this season. On Saturday, head coach Luke Richardson issued another update.
The pregnant mom of two showed her support for husband Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Denver Broncos
TORONTO — Nick Suzuki felt his group did some good things. Kirby Dach had no issue with the effort.