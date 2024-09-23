University of Windsor president announces early departure amid controversy

The University of Windsor's president will retire at the end of this academic year in 2025 despite being re-appointed to the position for a term into the next decade.

The university announced Robert Gordon's decision on Monday.

Helga Reidel, chair of the university's board of governors, told CBC that Gordon's early departure is "for personal reasons, based on timing that is best for his family and himself."

She praised Gordon as "an exceptional president" with a strategic vision that benefited the university "despite unprecedented challenges, change, and uncertainty."

University of Windsor president Robert Gordon fielding questions from media. (CBC News)

Gordon has held the role of university president and vice-chancellor since 2019.

His first term was set to end in August 2025, but the Board of Governors unanimously reappointed him for another six-year term — meaning he could have kept the position until at least 2031.

Mary Jo Haddad, the university's chancellor, said Gordon's leadership has enabled student success and recognition for academic and research excellence.

But Gordon's retirement announcement also drew criticism.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs issued its own statement on Monday, pointing to the University of Windsor's controversial agreement earlier this year with a pro-Palestinian encampment on university property.

According to the CIJA, the agreement represented Gordon "kowtowing to the anti-Israel movement, which further divided his campus."

The CIJA said that instead of maintaining institutional neutrality, "Dr. Gordon will be leaving UWindsor under a legacy of division and tension."

"We hope that, in looking forward, the board will hire someone who is more principled and focuses on forging a path that supports an environment of safety and unity for all on campus."

The Windsor Jewish Federation said it endorses the CIJA's statement, but won't be commenting further.

Asked to respond, Reidel said the university "will continue to work to foster an environment that is safe for all students."

Along with backlash from advocacy groups, the agreement with the pro-Palestinian encampment resulted in backlash from university donors.

More than 100 alumni of the University of Windsor's law school announced earlier this month that they will no longer be contributing to the institution due to their disappointment with how the nine-week protest action was resolved.

A pro-Palestinian encampment has sprung up on the University of Windsor campus on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Reidel said on Monday that she does not believe any issue with donors impacted Gordon's personal decision to retire.

On the subject of the financial terms of Gordon's retirement, Reidel said his contract for employment "provides for administrative leave based on his term of service. His contract contains terms that are generally standard for university presidents."

The university said the search for a new president will begin soon, to be decided by a committee comprised of members of the Board of Governors and the university's senate.

About a dozen students gathered for a protest at the University of Windsor on May 9, 2024. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Gordon described his time as president as "the greatest honour of my academic and administrative career."

Despite his coming departure, Gordon pledged to remain involved in the university's administration and community "during the next several months with a focus on moving forward a number of key priorities."

Prior to joining the University of Windsor, Gordon served as provost and vice-president at Wilfrid Laurier University.

He was preceded as University of Windsor president by Dougals Kneale (2018 to 2019), Alan Wildeman (2008 to 2018), and Ross Paul (1998 to 2008).