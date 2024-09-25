Univision To Host Town Halls With Harris, Trump As Candidates Squabble Over Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have both agreed to participate in separate town-hall-style events with Univision next month even as the two candidates squabble over meeting for another presidential debate before the November election.

The events — Trump will appear in Miami on Oct. 8, Harris in Las Vegas on Oct. 10 — will be moderated by journalist Enrique Acevedo. Both candidates will face questions on their policies and how they relate to Latino voters.

“There are more than 36 million Hispanics eligible to vote in the U.S., making them the largest minority in the country, with the power to influence the outcome of the race for the White House and the future of the nation,” Daniel Coronell, president of Noticias Univision, said in a statement.

“Noticias Univision serves as a two-way bridge: we bring every voice to our community while conveying the concerns of Latinos to those in power,” Coronell added.

"There are more than 36 million Hispanics eligible to vote in the U.S., making them the largest minority in the country," the president of Noticias Univision said in a statement. Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Nevada remains a key prize in the fight for battleground states as Harris and Trump remain in a tight race.

The two candidates have thus far been unable to agree on a second debate after Harris’ strong performance at their first meeting earlier this month. But both are working on their appeals to voters in more individualized settings. Axios reported this week that Harris and Trump are both in conversation with “60 Minutes” for interviews that would air back-to-back next month.

Their running mates, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz (Minn.) and Republican Sen. JD Vance (Ohio), are scheduled to face off on Oct. 1 in Minneapolis.

Related...