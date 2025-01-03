2 dead, 18 injured after small plane crashed into California building rooftop, police say

SAN DIEGO — Two people are dead and 18 others were injured after a small plane crashed into a building rooftop in Southern California on Thursday, authorities said.

Fullerton police and fire personnel responded to reports of an "unknown plane" that crashed into the roof of a commercial building shortly after 2 p.m. local time, Fullerton Police Department spokesperson Kristy Wells told USA TODAY. The incident, which remains under investigation, occurred about half a mile from the Fullerton Municipal Airport.

After the crash, ten people were transported to area hospitals for treatment and eight others were treated and released on scene, the Fullerton Police Department said on X. It remains unclear whether the people killed were inside the plane.

After arriving at the scene, police and fire personnel immediately began evacuating the surrounding business area due to an active fire. Local television footage and images showed plumes of smoke rising out of the building.

The crash resulted in a 4-alarm fire and a massive response from firefighters and police, who were dispatched to the area, officials told ABC 7. U.S. Rep. Lou Correa, who represents parts of Orange County, said in a statement on X that the plane crashed into a furniture manufacturing building.

The Federal Aviation Administration told USA TODAY that the aircraft was a single-engine Van’s RV-10.

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate," the agency said. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation."

Fullerton is located about 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

