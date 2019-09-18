Unlucky Dortmund draw 0-0 with Barca on Messi return

SHOWS: DORTMUND, GERMANY (SEPTEMBER 17, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA COACH, ERNESTO VALVERDE, SAYING:

"As we had expected, it was a very difficult game in a stadium in which they have benefits, which we've seen they've been getting results in their league play. And we suffered a lot, I can't deny it. Especially a moment in the second half when we didn't really have control of the game. They were very dangerous with their counters and then we got the penalty against us that hit the post. We suffered. We dominated play in the first half, but we lacked a bit of depth to solidify our position to create chances. Sometimes you have the ball, but it doesn't mean anything because you can't convert your position to goal chances."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (German) DORTMUND COACH, LUCIEN FAVRE, SAYING:

"We played a very, very good second half with much more possession and with more calm to the game and we had enough goal chances in the second half. It was very good. We also pushed better and higher. It was very good and we can be pleased with what we did in the second half. In the first half, the fist 10,15 minutes were ok but you saw the game. We were much better in the second half. There were many goal chances. It ended with 0-0 but as said it was positive."

STORY: Borussia Dortmund hit the woodwork and had a penalty saved before drawing 0-0 with Barcelona in their Champions League Group F opener on Tuesday (September 17), with Lionel Messi making his first appearance of the season for the Spaniards.

Barca's in-form 16-year-old Ansu Fati became the club's youngest player to feature in a UEFA competition when he started but failed to make any real impact before being replaced by fit-again Messi just before the hour mark.

Even with the Argentine on the field it was the Germans who were more dangerous after captain Marco Reus' 57th minute penalty was saved by Marc Andre ter Stegen.

Reus was denied twice more by Ter Stegen and Julian Brandt rattled the crossbar with a thundering shot in the 77th.

Finding space in or around the box was virtually impossible for either side in the first half and the expected fireworks between two sides known for their attacking game never materialised.

Dortmund's Jadon Sancho was subdued while Fati showed none of the scoring form that has turned him into the latest football sensation in Spain.

It took Dortmund 25 minutes to carve out their first chance with a fine Thorgan Hazard through ball that sent Reus into the area but his Germany team mate Ter Stegen got the better of him.

Luis Suarez wriggled into the box to create a rare chance and tried to surprise Roman Buerki with a clever shot from a tight angle but the Dortmund keeper did well to guard the near post and palm the Uruguayan's effort wide.

Dortmund, who kept a clean sheet at home through the group stage last season, were then awarded a spot kick when Sancho was brought down but Ter Stegen picked the right corner to stop Reus' penalty. He was on hand again later to block a Reus shot.

Messi's introduction on the hour in the forward's first game since his pre-season injury, gave the Spaniards more pace and he made some darting runs but did not create enough for a goal.