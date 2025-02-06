Unlucky Moment Cyclist Slams Into Open Car Door

A surveillance camera in Wallsend, United Kingdom, captured the unlucky moment a passenger in a small vehicle opened their car door at the exact moment a cyclist was riding by, leaving the biker lying on the ground and the car with damage.

Adam Stewart, who operates a garage door and roller-shutter business recorded this video of CCTV footage while on a job.

He told Storyful his team were setting up scaffolding when a motorist stuck in traffic decided to open their car door at an inopportune time.

“The cyclist wasn’t hurt bad, a few bruises. Car door was bent backwards and wouldn’t shut,” Stewart said. Credit: Adam Stewart via Storyful