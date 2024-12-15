UNM Athletic Director Fernando Lovo talks about the Lobos new football coach
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers criticized ESPN shows during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." Ryan Clark was the latest to respond to Rodgers on Friday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Travis Hunter turned every play into prime time — on both sides of the ball — and ultimately took home the Heisman Trophy.
"I definitely have learned my lesson," Fahad Yousif said after his favorite NFL team revoked his season tickets
McCabe was with the Leafs from 2000-08 scoring 93 goals, 230 assists, and 323 points in his tenure.
The Bruins have claimed this forward off waivers.
According to Dan Wiederer, Bears GM Ryan Poles ignored in-house warnings from coaching staff about signing guard Nate Davis.
The Bruins will be making some changes to their lineup against the Canucks.
The final UFC fight of 2024 is a wrap, and Joaquin Buckley was the last man to get his hand raised inside the octagon with a UFC on ESPN 63 victory over Colby Covington. Buckley (22-6 MMA, 11-4 UFC) improved to a stellar 6-0 since dropping to welterweight in…
Taylor Swift has made a surprise stop at a Kansas City children’s hospital, shocking parents and patients alike as she laughed with them, posed for photos and exchanged gifts.
After the veteran defenceman's concussion in early November, doctors discovered a heart issue.
This Lightning star had a historic night against the Flames.
Briton Lauren Price successfully defended her WBA world title in a devastating performance on Saturday night.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has seven goals in his last five games against the Buffalo Sabres
Kaapo Kakko is one of the many New York Rangers players in the rumor mill. Which teams could look to acquire him?
The Showdown will feature Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler playing against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. Here’s how to watch.
BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Crochet quickly realized he had a numbers issue following his trade to the Boston Red Sox.
Tom Aspinall was caught off guard by his post-UFC 309 meeting with promotion president Dana White in New York. Recently a guest on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) revealed he spoke with White fol
Remembering Colorado’s first Heisman Trophy winner, 30 years before Travis Hunter: "It needs to be told."
BERLIN (AP) — Bochum's goalkeeper was struck on the head by an object apparently thrown from the stands at Union Berlin and both Bundesliga teams left the field on Saturday. When the game resumed, they ran down the clock without trying to score.