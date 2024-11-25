UNM names Fernando Lovo as new Athletic Director
UNM names Fernando Lovo as new Athletic Director
UNM names Fernando Lovo as new Athletic Director
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen enjoying the pop star’s hits as she brought her Eras Tour to Toronto for a second weekend.
The late Queen singer and Mary Austin were romantically linked for nearly a decade
One of the most Donald Trump-aligned GOP senators blocked the promotion of a top U.S. general over the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a new report. Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the last U.S. soldier to withdraw from Afghanistan, was set to become the head of the U.S. Army in Europe as part of almost 1,000 promotions that moved through the Senate last week. But Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) held his name up in order to allow President-elect Donald Trump’s
Rooney recalled meeting the US president-elect with her former England captain husband Wayne when their family was living in the US.
The California mother of two eventually admitted to fabricating her November 2016 abduction and pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges
Questions are swirling over Vice President Harris’s next move as she readies to exit the White House in the wake of her loss to President-elect Trump. Early polling suggests Democrats want to see Harris back in the running for the Oval Office in 2028, despite her defeat this cycle. But some in the party speculate the vice…
There's no need to check the record books to see that a very considerable amount of snow fell on the city of Calgary Saturday. A look out the window will do.But a glance at the records doesn't disappoint.Eric Van Lochem, an operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Saturday's snowfall amounts vary, depending on which side of the city is being measured and who is doing the measuring."We did get some unofficial reports in Calgary that were perhaps as high as 25 or
Certain CNN panellists seemed to think Scott Jennings was moonlighting as a comedian as he delved into President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. Trump announced a new slate of nominees this week, adding allies from his former administration and Fox News contributors to his inner circle. When Jennings, however, suggested that Trump had chosen aides from a vast range of the political spectrum, he was met with poorly-suppressed laughter.
The Tesla CEO slammed the late night sketch show as "out of touch with reality."
Can't wait to shop Costco's Cyber Monday sales? GOBankingRates received an exclusive look at some of Costco's biggest Cyber Monday deals, which will be available online only on Dec. 2 for Costco...
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.
Hailey Bieber turned 28-years-old and she celebrated with a group of friends and some delicious martinis, wearing no shirt under her leather coat.
New York University law school Professor Ryan Goodman said the president-elect's reported plan "smacks of political retribution."
Get to know Taylor Swift's mom, Andrea Swift, and dad, Scott Swift, who have supported her career from the very beginning.
A guide for a safari lodge in South Africa has captured extraordinary footage showing a large hornbill perched atop an ant hill while allowing the insencts to swarm over its body. Yes, the accompanying footage might make your skin cra
A warning was issued on Sunday at Prince William and Princess Kate's London royal home due to poor weather. Get more details here...
Handed the herculean task of rallying Senate support for President-elect Donald Trump’s bewildering nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for Attorney General, Vice president elect JD Vance came up short. Vance visited Capitol Hill with prospective cabinet nominees including Gaetz on Wednesday and, according to a Wall Street Journal report, performed admirably. By the end of the day, support for Trump’s picks had stabilized. Even for scandal-plagued Gaetz, who is facing allegations of payi
"I decided it was time to take matters into my own hands."
Americans see French châteaus as money makers. Turns out they're money pits.
You can't give away half of something you don't own.