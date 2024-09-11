'Unprovoked and unjustified': Blinken urges Israel to make changes over dead US activist in W.Bank

Israel said it had likely killed a US citizen, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was participating at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the occupied West Bank on Friday, prompting US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to circumvent Biden's assessment of the event as an 'accident' by calling for 'fundamental changes': "It's not acceptable. It has to change," said Blinken

Blinken on Tuesday urged Israel to make "fundamental changes" in its operations in the occupied West Bank after the military acknowledged its fire likely killed a US citizen activist there.

US President Joe Biden later said he thought the killing of Eygi was an "accident", but Blinken called it "unprovoked and unjustified".

After an initially measured response to Eygi's death on Friday, pending a fact-finding exercise, Blinken said the United States would raise it at senior levels with its key ally.

The investigation, and eyewitness accounts, make clear "that her killing was both unprovoked and unjustified", Blinken told reporters on a visit to London.

"No one should be shot and killed for attending a protest," he said.

"It's clearly in Israel's interest," he said.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Israeli strike on Gaza humanitarian zone kills 19, Hamas-run health ministry says

Israeli soldiers shoot Turkish-American woman dead during West Bank protest

Israeli military says it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza to question 'Palestinian suspects'