‘Unreal Tournament’ Isn’t Being Actively Developed, Epic Confirms

Back in September, the community manager for Epic Games’ “Unreal Tournament” announced that the game was on hold with the team on that game moved over to work “super hard on ‘Fortnite.'” It seems little has changed since then, with Epic Games CEO and founder Tim Sweeney telling Variety that the game remains on hold.

Sweeney was discussing Tuesday’s announcement of the Epic Games Store, when he was asked what impact development of the store and the continued growth and support of “Fortnite” is having on older projects, like “Unreal Tournament.”

“‘Unreal Tournament’ remains available in the store but isn’t actively developed,” he told Variety. “We’ve recently worked with GOG on making classic Epic Games titles available and we’re planning to bring more of them to the store in their original glory.”

“Unreal Tournament” is the ninth installment in a first-person shooter franchise created by Epic Games and Digital Extremes in 1999. This latest installment was announced in 2014 as a sort of opensource development version of the game. But as “Fortnite’s” popularity increased with the release of its free Battle Royale mode, resources were pulled from other parts of the studio to focus on “Fortnite.”

While the game isn’t officially dead, the “Unreal Tournament” hasn’t received an official update since the summer of 2017.

