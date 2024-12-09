'Unreal!': Texan Tourists Delighted to Chat With King Charles in London

Some tourists from Texas were left marvelling at their “great fortune” recently, as they met none other than King Charles himself while they were taking a walk around Notting Hill.

Arianna Salinas told Storyful she was in the neighborhood on December 4 with her husband, Angel Salinas, when they saw Charles leaving St Peter’s Church.

“This was a huge surprise as it was our first time in Europe,” she said.

In the video, King Charles can be seen approaching some of the people waiting outside the church. “You’re not getting too wet, I hope,” he says.

“Are you all living around here?” he asks, to which Salinas and her husband reply that they’re from Texas. “Texas? I don’t believe it!” the king says. “So, are you having an enjoyable time in London?” he asks, to which Salinas replies, “Very much.”

Before leaving, the king wishes the tourists a Merry Christmas. Angel Salinas can then be heard saying, “That was unreal. What a man, what a guy!”

Charles was visiting the church to thank aid volunteers. Credit: Arianna Salinas via Storyful