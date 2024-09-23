Unreasonable use of tasers and police dogs: Pages 31-34
Phoenix police unreasonably use tasers on people by firing them with little or no warning and when people pose no threat, according to the Department of Justice. Federal investigators found tasers are one of the most common ways that officers use force – 564 times in a roughly three-year period. The DOJ report cited multiple examples, including a suicidal man who was shot with a taser in his forehead and a naked man who was surrounded and holding only a pair of sweatpants.