‘Unreasonable and unacceptable’: inquiry condemns traffic chaos created by Sydney’s $3.9bn Rozelle interchange

An inquiry into Rozelle interchange was held after the 'spaghetti junction' plunged the area into commuter chaos for months after opening in 2023.

The traffic chaos and congestion that erupted in Sydney’s inner west after the opening of a $3.9bn “spaghetti junction” was “unreasonable and unacceptable” given the amount of planning that went into it, an inquiry has found.

In its final report, after a months-long inquiry into the Rozelle interchange, a parliamentary committee also found a “concerning lack of clarity and transparency” between the government and Transurban.

The interchange was designed and built by the New South Wales government. It forms the final stage of the sprawling $16.8bn WestConnex toll road network, which is privately operated by Transurban, the major toll road owner.

The report concluded that the WestConnex model was based on maximising its sale value, which led to increased traffic congestion on the Anzac Bridge and nearby suburbs.

It also found a lack of transparency and accountability for the design, given the impact it had on the community. Additionally, benefits promised to the community had “not been realised”.

The committee’s chair, Greens MP Cate Faehrmann, said the government should learn from the bungled project, for the sake of communities.

“Local communities have endured increased traffic congestion, rat running, unsuitable and at times unusable active transport options, negative impacts on local business and increased road safety risks,” she said

“The committee believes that the NSW government must reflect on the lessons learnt from the experience of the Rozelle Interchange and take action to prevent similar outcomes from reoccurring in the future.”

The committee made 17 recommendations, including calls for Transport for NSW to review a number of design elements at the junction and surrounding roads, as well as change the way it models traffic.

It also recommended the government look at ways to stop rat-running on local roads “as an immediate priority”.

The roads minister, John Graham, had previously said traffic would settle down in the area in about six months.

The premier, Chris Minns, said the “most disturbing” part of the report was that the previous government had been aware there would be serious disruptions to the inner west, but did not consult widely, nor consider them in the design.

“That’s a learning for us, as it is as much for the previous government,” he said.

“We’re determined when we pursue major changes, that the public are aware of how it will affect their community and we also take into consideration whether there’s better ways of providing this public infrastructure.”

A dissenting statement on behalf of the Coalition from the former roads minister Natalie Ward said that while the opening of the interchange was “clearly sub-optimal,” issues had quickly subsided.

“Acknowledging the immediate unacceptable impacts to local communities within the early weeks of opening, the overall WestConnex project has been transformational to the Sydney road network,” she said.

“As a global city Sydney will continue to grow and responsible governments must continue to invest in the critical road and public transport infrastructure to keep pace with the population.”