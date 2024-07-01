Unregulated eco-tourism is having a deadly effect on Costa Rica’s wildlife

Tom Parry
·4 min read
A howler monkey (Alouatta palliata) walks on a power line cable at the Sloth Sanctuary and Rescue Shelter in Cahuita, Limon Province, Costa Rica
Monkeys cannot always distinguish between electrical wires and natural vines - EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images

At just three days old, the orphaned howler monkey brought to a rescue centre in Costa Rica has only a slim chance of survival.

Discovered a few hours earlier separated from his mother but with his umbilical cord still attached, the tiny animal – barely larger than a human hand – is a collateral victim of a boom in unregulated eco-tourism.

Every year thousands of howler monkeys and other wild animals in Costa Rica are being electrocuted on uninsulated power lines and transformers.

As the construction of luxury villas for wealthy foreigners has surged, so too have the deaths of monkeys that cannot distinguish between electrical wires and natural vines.

A monkey only has to touch two live wires to be electrocuted. The main problem, however, is caused by the high voltage electrical transformers attached to the wires, which deliver a deadly jolt to anything that touches them.

The monkeys travel along the wires to reach their feeding grounds but eventually have to cross a transformer to reach the wire on the other side.

Tragically, they don’t sense the danger until it is too late.

Howler monkeys
Howler monkeys are native to central America - Getty Images Contributor/Weili Li

Sometimes the shock is so intense that the monkey actually catches fire. Their bodies are often found charred and curled up on the ground.

The cries of pain prompt other members of the troop to rush over to help, leading to them being electrocuted too.

Most of the howler monkeys that survive electrical burns are infants that were clinging to their mothers when they were electrocuted.

The mother absorbs most of the current while the babies suffer burns on their hands, tail and any other body part in direct contact with her.

Costa Rica has gained much from its global reputation as one of the world’s foremost ecologically sustainable nations, with nearly all of its electricity deriving from renewable sources.

These credentials, as well as its outstanding natural beauty, have proved attractive to people like Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs, hedge-funders and celebrities who have made the Central American state their bolthole.

Ironically, providing homes fitting to their demands has come at a deadly price to the wildlife which attracted visitors in the first place.

Alouatta palliata howler monkey on a power line
The monkeys can be electrocuted on the cables - Mark Newman/The Image Bank RF

Around Nosara, an idyllic surfing getaway in the Pacific north-west coast of the country, the din of construction work is constant.

Palatial mansions peak through the forest canopy, nestled in the steep slopes which lead down to the beaches.

Signs advertising villas with swimming pools and acres of land for sale adorn the pot-holed roads down which a steady stream of trucks transporting sacks of cement, glass panels and roofing materials thunder.

Mechanical diggers excavate tennis court-sized plots in patches of hitherto pristine rainforest for new holiday homes.

For the rich foreigners who have colonised this pocket of paradise, the whir of cement mixers does not sit well with their desire to live in harmony with the 500,000 species which make Costa Rica one of the countries with the highest biodiversity on the planet.

The problem is exacerbated by building permits being issued with no feasibility studies.

A slapdash spider’s web of cables and transformers links these homes and resorts to the grid.

Power cuts happen frequently when the howler monkeys cause a short circuit as they cross the transformers.

The problem is particularly acute in areas of deforestation, where the animals have no choice but to travel on the wires.

Hiking in green tropical jungle, Costa Rica, Central America
Costa Rica has become a popular eco-tourism spot - Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock

British charity International Animal Rescue (IAR) runs a wildlife rescue centre near Nosara, where infant howler monkeys orphaned and injured by electrocution can be rehabilitated, and hopefully released back into the wild.

Spokesperson Ruth Cobb, who visited the centre recently, said one of the most upsetting sights for people working there is having to separate the babies from their mothers.

Keeping the fragile monkeys alive is a continual challenge requiring hours of devotion, Ruth explained, so much so that some of the volunteers become like surrogate mothers to the orphans.

“Without its mum, a baby howler monkey is utterly defenceless and vulnerable,” she said.

“The only hope for its survival is if it is rescued and cared for by the vets and volunteers in Nosara. Tragically, many never make it.”

A team of primatologists at the University of Costa Rica built rope bridges between treetops to provide safe crossings for howler monkeys in forest near Playa Hermosa, three hours north.

This led to the monkey population doubling there between 2015 and 2021 – and may provide a solution if adopted elsewhere.

