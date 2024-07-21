Unrelenting heat fuelling major wildfires across British Columbia

Forecast Centre
·3 min read

Wildfire season is growing more dangerous by the hour as an unrelenting heat wave remains locked in place over Western Canada.

More than 300 active blazes were burning throughout the province as of Saturday afternoon, with more than one-quarter of those fires sparking within just the last 24 hours.

Extremely dangerous fire conditions will persist for the next couple of days as high heat, dry air, and occasional bouts of thunderstorms develop across the region.

Hazardous air quality and high heat will also threaten the health and well-being of vulnerable people across B.C.

Stay with The Weather Network’s wildfire hub for the latest on fires across B.C. and around Canada

Hundreds of fires burning across B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service reported 322 active wildfires across British Columbia as of early Saturday afternoon, with 73 of those fires starting within the past day. Officials are battling several wildfires of note across the province.

BC Wildfire Situation July 20 2024
BC Wildfire Situation July 20 2024

DON’T MISS: Out of control, held, out — What the stages of wildfire mean

More than half of the fires were considered out of control, with about one-third of the active blazes considered under control by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Officials reported that three of the incidents were considered wildfires of note as of Saturday afternoon.

Two of those fires, Aylwin Creek and Komonko Creek, are burning along the eastern shores of Slocan Lake north of Nelson.

BC Low Level Smoke Sunday 8pm
BC Low Level Smoke Sunday 8pm

Crews are also working to get a handle on the Shetland Creek fire, which has burned nearly 15,000 hectares of land west of Kamloops.

Air quality will remain extremely poor and downright dangerous for communities near ongoing wildfires. Widespread smoke across B.C. will make for periods of hazardous air quality for the region, including for portions of the Lower Mainland at times.

WATCH: Smoky conditions persist as Shetland Creek wildfires grow

Click here to view the video

Heat warnings persist

Our current pattern is a stark change from the below-average temperatures and low fire danger ratings that lasted through June and into the Canada Day long weekend.

Temperatures will remain in dangerous territory for many communities as a significant ridge of high pressure remains firmly in place over Western Canada.

This spell of heat will send temperatures throughout the B.C. Interior soaring into the lower 40s for some communities into the beginning of the week.

BC Sunday Temperatures Icons
BC Sunday Temperatures Icons

RELATED: Wildfires rage across Western Canada, smoke pollution sweeps into Ontario, U.S.

Widespread heat warnings remain in effect for this spell of dangerously hot temperatures.

“Environment Canada and local Medical Health Officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said in its heat warning. “Check on family, friends and neighbours, who are at higher risk, particularly if they live alone, to make sure they have a cool space.”

How bad is this heat wave? Lytton and Osoyoos have both smashed their record for the longest stretch of 35+ degree days ever observed.

Osoyoos Temperature Record
Osoyoos Temperature Record

Both communities are on track to rack up 18 consecutive days at or above the 35-degree mark by this week, a feat unmatched even by the infamous 2021 heat dome event.

We won’t begin to see relief until later in the week when the ridge of high pressure slides east across the Prairies. Temperatures in the Interior will begin to fall by Wednesday, finally putting an end to this remarkable heat wave that’s roasted the region.

Despite the falling temperatures, smoke and wildfires will remain a concern with little to no rain in the forecast for the remainder of July.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across British Columbia.

WATCH: Protecting significant Indigenous structures during the Shetland Creek wildfire

Click here to view the video

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Nearly 1,100 people forced out of their homes as extreme heat continues to drive Alberta wildfires

    Dozens more people have had to flee their homes due to wildfires in Alberta, as an out-of-control fire continues to burn near Chipewyan Lake, bringing the total number of evacuees province-wide to about 1,097, the province said in an update Friday. There are 89 evacuees in Chipewyan Lake after an evacuation order for that community was issued late Thursday night, the province said.Extreme fire behaviour is expected to persist through the weekend as a prolonged heat wave, with daytime highs betwe

  • Man lands $25,000 fine after destruction of snake habitat in LaSalle

    A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a

  • A man kills a grizzly bear in Montana after it attacks while he is picking berries

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.

  • Road closed after after water main break in northwest Calgary

    Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi

  • Gas prices fall, with drops across B.C. and Atlantic Canada

    The biggest price breaks came in Abbotsford, B.C., followed by Drummondville, Que. and Vancouver.

  • Art or vandalism? Tree carvings in Welland, Ont., spark debate as police investigate

    A series of haunting faces carved into tree trunks in Welland, Ont., may look like art, but to city officials and police it's straight up vandalism. On the trunks of seven trees, faces have been chiseled that — to Game of Thrones fans — are reminiscent of mythical, talking weirwood trees. They're located on a path behind the city's Civic Square. However, the cuts made in the Norway maple, Manitoba maple and five poplars almost guarantees their untimely death, says the city. The damage to the tru

  • Residents at wits' end as fire ants begin taking over small Gatineau park

    Some residents who live near Parc Andromède in Gatineau, Que., say they're at their wits end after being plagued by a proliferation of fiery red insects that "burn" any animal or person that gets in their way.As their name suggests, European fire ants — also known as Myrmica rubra — are an exotic species in North America, having made their way across the pond in the early 20th century. Their sting is like a painful burn or bee sting.In a little over a century, they've moulded their local environ

  • Readings may hit the 40s as more heat descends on Western Canada

    Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada

  • Satellite damaged by space particle 'smaller than a grain of sand' and historic solar storm

    It’s not easy being a satellite: space is a dangerous place.

  • Polar bear death closes Wild Canada exhibit at Calgary Zoo

    The Wild Canada exhibit at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo was closed on Friday after one of the zoo's two polar bears died.Jamie Dorgan, the zoo's interim CEO and COO, says the bear's death was sudden, and a necropsy will determine the cause of death."It's obviously a huge shock today," he told reporters on Friday during a news conference at the zoo.Dorgan says that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, both polar bears were seen sparring in the lower pool — which he says is normal behaviour

  • Video Shows Dog Trapped in Hot Parked Camper Being Rescued by Colorado Police

    Officers shared harrowing footage of a dog and a kitten being rescued from a hot trailer, while temperatures outside soared to nearly 100 degrees

  • Smoky skies across much of B.C. as wildfires grow

    Approximately 2,000 people in the Village of Ashcroft have been told to be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice, after an evacuation alert was put into place at noon Friday for the entire community, about 100 kilometres west of Kamloops.The warning comes with officials forecasting smoky skies across much of B.C. as over 300 fires burn across the province, with more expected in the days ahead.Cliff Chapman with the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) said Thursday the province appeared to be

  • How J.D. Vance Went From Green Tech Investor to Climate Change Doubter

    Trump’s VP pick flip-flopped on global warming as he rose in GOP politics, earning a zero score on climate from a leading environmental group

  • Wildfires rage across Western Canada, smoke pollution sweeps into Ontario, U.S.

    Lightning and dry conditions have already caused many new wildfires to ignite in B.C. and Alberta, and things are expected to deteriorate in the coming days

  • Dry conditions will worsen wildfires across Western Canada

    Lightning and dry conditions have already caused many new wildfires to ignite in B.C. and Alberta, but conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides details on this developing story.

  • Bridge collapses in China killing 12 and leaving more than 30 missing

    At least 12 people have died and 31 others are missing after a bridge partially collapsed in China’s northern province of Shanxi, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Champagne makers call for reduced grape harvest after 15% drop in sales

    France's champagne producers on Friday called for a cut in the number of grapes harvested this year after sales of the wine fell more than 15% in the first half of the year as customers tightened their belts due to an uncertain economy. Champagne shipments in the first half of 2024 reached 106.7 million bottles, down 15.2% from a particularly high level recorded over the same period of 2023 and closer to the level in 2019. The committee said that this year's harvest in Champagne had suffered from poor weather since the start of the year, including frosts and wet weather which increased mildew fungus attacks in its vineyards.

  • Heat warnings persist for most of B.C., adding to wildfire risk

    Heat warnings have been forecast for most of B.C. this weekend, continuing a trend of prolonged hot weather that has led people to make more than 200 calls to paramedics this month.Most of central and eastern B.C., including large cities in the Interior like Kamloops and Kelowna, was under a heat warning Saturday, as was Eastern Vancouver Island and inland sections of the North Coast.Some areas, including communities like Osoyoos and Penticton, are expected to see temperatures close to 40 C, acc

  • The science you need to know before seeing 'Twisters'

    You don't need a degree in meteorology to understand "Twisters," but if your tornado science is a little shaky, here are some terms that might help.