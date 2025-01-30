Unrwa staff forced to leave Israel after ban comes into effect

Peter Beaumont in Jerusalem
·3 min read
<span>Women enter an Unrwa facility in East Jerusalem shortly before the Israeli ban came into effect.</span><span>Photograph: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters</span>
Women enter an Unrwa facility in East Jerusalem shortly before the Israeli ban came into effect.Photograph: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters

International staff working for the UN’s main agency serving Palestinians have been forced to leave Israel, after its ban on the agency came into effect.

As the UN flag was still flying above the headquarters building in Jerusalem, Palestinian staff were not present at the site over security concerns amid a planned “celebration” by Israeli rightwing groups outside the compound.

While Unrwa said on Thursday that it would continue working in Gaza and the West Bank for as long as possible, it added it had received no communications from Israel on how the ban would be implemented – most crucially over the delivery of aid to Gaza.

The Israeli ban went ahead on Thursday after the country’s supreme court rejected a petition by Palestinian human rights group Adalah contesting the new law prohibiting Unrwa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court did note that the legislation “prohibits Unrwa activity only on the sovereign territory of the state of Israel”, but did not prohibit such activity in Gaza and the West Bank.

The ban does apply, however, to Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, where Unrwa has a field headquarters for its operations in the West Bank.

About 25 international staff left Israel on Wednesday after Israel had refused to issue visas or extend existing ones. International staff make up about 2% of the agency’s workforce.

“The headquarters is still there, and flag is still up,” said Juliette Touma, an Unrwa spokesperson.

“It’s a UN compound which means it must be protected. We don’t have plans to close our operations,” she said, adding that their work in the West Bank and Gaza was continuing.

“But we are in the dark. We have not received any instructions from Israel how the ban will be enforced beyond being told to vacate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Israel insists it is going ahead with Unrwa ban – what it may mean for Palestinians

The most serious feared impact is on the delivery of aid to Gaza, where Unrwa is the largest agency delivering aid and whose trucks cross into Gaza from Israel requiring coordination with the Israeli authorities.

“If [the ban means] no contact at an operational level then the fate of the ceasefire is in serious jeopardy because we are the most serious player and biggest deliverer of aid,” said Touma.

Officially Unrwa is now banned from operating on Israeli soil and contact between it and Israeli officials is also forbidden, although it is unclear what this might mean in practical terms.

Set up in 1949 under a mandate from the UN general assembly, the agency has provided support for Palestinian refugees around the Middle East for over 70 years, but has long faced attacks from Israeli officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its offices and staff in Israel play a major role in the provision of healthcare and education to Palestinians, including those living in the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by the war between Israel and Hamas.

The agency’s chief, Philippe Lazzarini, said Unrwa’s capacity to distribute aid “far exceeds that of any other entity” describing Israel’s actions as a “relentless assault … harming the lives and future of Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territory”.

Israel has long campaigned against Unrwa claiming its existence has prolonged the conflict between Israeli and Palestinians.

The hostility intensified after Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, with accusations that some Unrwa employees participated in the assault.

Despite repeated claims by Israel that Unrwa had been infiltrated by Hamas on a large scale, a series of investigations, including one led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, found some “neutrality-related issues” at Unrwa, but stressed Israel had not provided evidence for its headline allegation.

Latest Stories

  • Trump team details two phases of tariff threats on Canada

    The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari

  • Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

    Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.

  • Jim Acosta Shares Trump's Spiteful Reaction To His CNN Exit With 1 Line Of Mockery

    The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."

  • Mexican President Takes Fight Over ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to Google

    Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rebuked Google’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps in a Wednesday press conference. After President Donald Trump issued an executive order changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in all government references, Sheinbaum called into question the legality of the move and said she intends to write a letter to Google challenging the decision. “By the way, we are also going to ask for ‘América Mexicana’ to appear on the map. When you wr

  • Stephen Miller Stuns Jake Tapper in Trainwreck CNN Interview

    A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • Ford government rebate cheques aren't clearing for some Ontarians

    Some Ontarians have run into roadblocks when cashing their $200 cheques from Premier Doug Ford's government.The "taxpayer rebate" cheques, as the government calls them, have been on their way to millions of Ontarians over the past few days. But after receiving their cheques in the mail, some Ontarians had trouble depositing their cheques and seeing the money show up in their accounts. Kristine Newton told CBC News she received her cheque on Jan. 21. She banks with Simplii Financial and deposited

  • Trump plans to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Trump Thanks Himself In Bizarre Post About California Wildfires

    The president posts: “Thank you President Trump!!!”

  • Alina Habba’s Hot Take On Who Actually Decides The Law Sparks Uproar Online

    Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.

  • White House blames Biden for killing ‘100 million chickens,’ refuses to admit Trump broken vow on costly eggs

    Millions of birds have been killed in attempts to halt the spread of H5N1 bird flu across the U.S.

  • Robert Reich Spells Out ‘Bigger Picture’ Of Donald Trump’s ‘Most Brazen Move Yet’

    It’s “deeper” than just attempting to sow chaos, warned the former labor secretary.

  • 'Remarkably poor judgment': Wall Street Journal takes a critical eye to start of Trump's 2nd term

    Amid all of the enthusiasm in conservative media for President Donald Trump's first week back in office, the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has notably applied some brakes. The Journal has editorialized against Trump's pardons of Jan. 6 rioters, called presidential appointee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “dangerous to public health,” suggested Trump give up the effort to end birthright citizenship and twice said he was wrong to strip protection of former officials under threat from Iran. The newspaper also said that Trump showed “remarkably poor judgment” in selling $Trump brand crypto coins and described as “illegal amnesty” the president's order delaying implementation of a law that would have forced TikTok's shutdown in the U.S.

  • Dem Lawmaker Has Urgent 3-Word Warning For Federal Workers Tempted By Trump's Offer

    Sen. Tim Kaine warned employees that the president's buyout might not be what they think.

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • Senator Rips Into RFK Jr. — And Gets Him To Admit He Spread A Conspiracy Theory

    Pretty sure Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) won't be supporting Kennedy's nomination.

  • James Carville Urges Democrats To Focus On ‘No. 1 Promise’ Donald Trump Is Failing To Deliver

    “I think if we execute on these kind of fundamental things, the voters will reward us,” the longtime Democratic strategist argued.